Reality star, Kiddwaya has turned down the request to marry his former lover, Erica Nlewedim, after a fan appealed to him to do so

The fan made the appeal urging him to consider starting a family with Erica long after their stay on the BBNaija show

Kiddwaya, who did not welcome the idea, shut down any possibility of having a relationship with Erica

A once-upon-a-time love item on the Big Brother Naija shows Kiddwaya and Erica are in the news again.

There have been calls for the two former lovers to reconcile and tie the knot after exiting the reality show.

Kiddwaya recently caused a buzz online after he responded to the request to marry his former housemate and lover, Erica Nlewedim, by a concerned fan.

The fan, @DonShulace made the request on Twitter. He wrote:

Kidwayya turns down request to marry Erica, tells fans their relationship status. Photo credit: @Kiddwaya @EricaNlewedim

"Kidwaya, please, I want you to marry Erica"

Kidwaya, who turned down the request, took to his verified Twitter page and said:

"That's my bestie @EricaNlewedim"

Recall that the two were love birds during the BBNaija Lockdown edition show.

Fans Reacts To Kiddwaya’s Post

Kiddwaya’s response is already causing a stir online as some of his fans who were waiting for the good news took to his comment section to react to the disappointment.

See some of the reactions below:

@ms_yennyy wrote:

“Your bestie is the one you kissed and slept with, Men eh"

@Kizzydre wrote:

"After all the pyping"

@ZPaulee wrote:

"you call someone that want to die for you ur bestie?"

@BlueZee11 wrote:

"My golden skin Erica kiddwaya baby G"

@ebony2114:

"Hnmm I really miss EricaCiroki_Kidiwaya. KidiRicaCiroki."

@Roxie_ wrote:

"The only ship I shopped"

__bratttt milk @ace_baby2 wrote:

"friends wit benefit. lol...''

Erica and Kiddwaya reply fans still shipping them as lovers

In a related development, Legit. ng had earlier reported that BBNaija Erica recently replied to a fan who still wanted her and Kiddwaya to get back into a relationship

The Lockdown star tells the fan to unlearn a few things, her comment suggested a healthy friendship was the solution to things between her and Kiddwaya.

Kidd also responded to her post with a couple of vegetable emojis showing his support.

Source: Legit.ng