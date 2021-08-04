BBNaija's Ozo recently turned a new age and fellow ex-housemate Nengi couldn't keep calm about it

In a post on social media, in which she wished Ozo a happy birthday, Nengi said the trained economist is wiser than his age

The birthday post to Ozo stirred different reactions from social media users who have always rooted for the two

Former BBNaija housemate Nengi has heaped praises on Ozo, her fellow housemate in the Lockdown edition of the show, as he clocks a new age.

In a post on her Instagram page, Nengi who turned down Ozo’s romantic moves during the show, said the latter is wise beyond his age, adding that she’s happy for him.

Nengi celebrates Ozo on his 28th birthday Photo: @nengiofficial

Nengi's post read:

“Happy Birthday to a strong man. You are wise beyond your years and I’m glad God is showing off with you. I pray this new year would be your best year yet. Good health, happiness, and success shall surround you.”

Nengi and Ozo's situation during the show

For BBNaija fans and viewers, it is common knowledge that the duo had a lot of cute moments in the course of the Lockdown edition. They shared food, had late-night talks, and even had breakfast in bed. In fact, it would not be erroneous to assert that each time Ozo and Nengi shared the screen on the show, it was usually controversial and unforgettable.

While many of the fans thought a ship would sail between them, it was surprising that nothing of such happened during and even after the show.

It was however clear that Ozo, 28, wanted a romantic relationship with Nengi, but the latter only wanted to keep things platonic.

Unlike Ozo, in spite of her affections, she didn’t want any romantic affair in the BBNaija Lockdown house, owing to the fact that she had a partner outside the show whom she was committed to.

Despite receiving multiple turndowns from Nengi, Ozo didn’t give up in his pursuit, as he kept hoping their ship would sail. But Nengi maintained her stance, even till the emotional moment where the former was evicted.

Nengi's post stir's reactions from fans

The birthday post from Nengi to Ozo got fans gushing in her comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

Nengi, Kiddwaya feign ignorance during BBNaija reunion show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported when Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show host, played the video of a controversial moment Nengi and Kidwayya had together in the toilet.

Despite the video, Nengi feigned ignorance as she said she couldn't remember having such a moment.

The two stars stirred mixed reactions from viewers who remembered the incident.

