A concerned fan has advised popular BBNaija reality star Erica after she caused a stir on social media

Erica, who is currently in the UK, took to her official Twitter handle to express her feelings for singer Naira Marley

The concerned fan said it was unwise for the reality star to openly express love for the Marlian boss as it could get her boyfriend jealous

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Erica Nlewedim has caused a buzz on social media after she expressed love for one of Nigeria’s controversial singers and Marlian label owner Naira Marley.

Erica, who is in the UK, took to her Twitter page to profess her genuine love for the Soapy singer.

Fan advises Erica on marriage. Credit: @ericanlewedim @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

She wrote via her Twitter handle: “I love naira Marley.”

See her tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fan advises Erica

Erica’s tweet didn’t go down well with a concerned fan identified as Oriretan Honour, who said she took an unwise decision to openly express her love for Naira Marley as she could lose her boyfriend. The fan further advised Erica to focus on relationships that would lead to marriage instead.

The fan wrote:

"Erica, saying u love a popular musician on a public space is unwise as this can lead to jealousy from ur boyfriend & suddenly generate weird attitude leading to a breakup. U're getting older & age is no longer friendly on ur side. Learn to build r'ship that can lead to marriage."

See the tweet below as Erica reacted with laughing emojis:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

barristastellz:

"He should have ended it the Daniel Regha way….’’ No Offense” Adviser of the year."

googoonyc:

"He said “age is no longer friendly on ur side” I will never leave this app."

best_babe1:

"Yes I’m jealous let’s break up now ."

Erica poses with 2Baba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Erica took to social media to express excitement after she met Nigerian music star 2Baba.

Erica, who was star-struck, shared pictures of her and the Hypertek label boss on her Twitter timeline, and it has gained 1.2 million views as of the time of this report.

Sharing the pictures, Erica wrote:

"Look who’s my seatmate @Tuface__idibia."

Source: Legit.ng