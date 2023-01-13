Former Big Brother Naija housemate Erica has shared her views about marriage from a woman’s perspective.

The reality TV star said she will be turning 27 this year and is not in a rush to get into a man's house because of the way marriage affects women

Erica stated that marriage is more beneficial to men because they do not sacrifice as much as women do in the institution

Big Brother Naija star Erica Nlewedim has explained why she does not want to rush into marriage.

The beauty influencer disclosed that she will be turning 27 this year, and the least of her worries is not anything close to getting married to a man.

Big Brother Naija star Erica Nlewedim speaks on marriage Credit: @ewricanlewedim

Source: Instagram

Erica said that marriage is more favourable to men because a lot about their lives doesn’t change for them, unlike women who experience different changes.

See Erica post here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reactions from Erica’s post

realjocodavids:

"Some people no even know say Marriage no dey some people dictionary sefthey go just open mouth Waaaa like lion in the den dey vomit rubbish."

theladypipi:

"TRUE... She's right."

queentonita_:

"Let ladies breath about this marriage stuff ..,the society pressure is causing A lot of rush in rush out scenarios."

ruky4africa_:

"If you are seeing this… marriage is not Hollywood. Make sure you ready. That beautiful ceremony ends in 24hours the main koko starts afterwards. Sending this message mostly to the ladies. Marriage no be beans… a lot about your single life definitely change but doesn’t really change much for the man. Enjoy and venture in when you are fully ready."

sbn_michael

"True !!!!! Why the rush though World wan end?'

onyinyechi_nf:

"I thought Erica will be like 30 by now, why always 27."

ezeqwesiri:

"It’s not favorable to anybody . Nobody wants to be taking Junior to crèche at 60."

Fans dig up old photos of BBN’s Chichi with man and child

BBNaija Level Up star, Chichi, has continued to raise dust on social media after she claimed she had just turned 23.

Shortly after Chichi’s post went up on her page, some netizens dug up some of her old photos from her Facebook page.

In the reemerged photos from seven years ago, Chichi was seen with a man and a child and some Facebook users claimed that she used to have a husband and kid.

Source: Legit.ng