BBNaija reality star Erica Nlewedim has shared her experience frying eggs with an electric kettle in Europe

The reality star said she had to fall back on the electric kettle as she didn't know how to use the cooker in the room she rented

Erica's revelation has stirred funny comments from many of her fans and followers as it comes amid the trending cookathon drama in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Big Brother Naija reality star Erica Nlewdim also known as Star Girl, has caused a stir after she shared her cooking experience in Europe.

Erica, who revealed she rented an apartment, said she had to fall back on using a kettle to fry eggs as she didn't know how to operate the provided cooker.

Erica teaches fans how to use kettle to fry eggs. Credit: @hildabaci @ericanlewedim @chefdammy

Source: Instagram

She tweeted:

"At this Airbnb in Europe I didn’t know how to use their cooker so I used the electric kettle to fry eggs and it was great! Now guess what I’m going to use to heat up this pepper soup I ordered."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See her tweet below:

Not stopping there, the reality star went on to teach her fans and followers how to do the same with a kettle.

See her tweet below:

Funny reactions trail Erica's tweet

See some of the reactions below:

Mildr_ed:

"Chef has started! You won’t use the kettle to heat up the pepper soup."

CynthiaToochi:

"Erica Nlewedim cookaton."

Marion03905844:

"Chef Erica on this anything is expected ."

Princeebuka7:

"Omo what’s this na."

Modinatakinwun1:

"Star girl just pour the pepper soup in the kettle and set another record omo Nlewedim."

lizzieifeoma:

"Whatever you do is right my baby ."

ricaslastborn:

"Forghusake!!!!! I won't be surprised if you just use lighter ."

Prettyg02118893:

"No way she's about to set another record ."

Chef Dammy spills details about controversial cookathon

Chef Dammy said it was her pastor and church members that paid for her just-concluded cooking marathon, Legit.ng previously reported.

Dammy commenced cooking on Friday, June 9, and the organisers of the event said she cooked for 120 hours.

Controversy plagued the exercise, with some persons accusing her pastor of pushing her into it.

But in a statement posted on Twitter by the Spirit Word Global Mission, Dammy cleared the air, saying her pastor and members of her church facilitated the cookathon financially.

Source: Legit.ng