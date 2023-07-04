Adekunle Gold recently performed in Denmark, at the Roskilde Festival and he brought his A-game on

A viral video of the singer giving his oyinbo fans a different version of his song High, and they went into a frenzy

AG Baby as he is fondly called jumped around the stage as the crowd also jumped with excitement

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold knows how to cater to his international fans without losing track of his music.

The singer's single with Davido High easily switched to another genre, electronic dance at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark.

Netizens commend Adekunle Gold for performance in Denmark Photo credit: @adekunlegold/@OneJoblessBpy

Source: Instagram

The crowd, which was subtle and only swayed to the music, went wild with excitement and their loud shouts rented the air.

AG Baby as he is fondly called started jumping on stage and the crowd wasted no time in joining him in their designated area.

Netizens react to Adekunle Gold's video

The beautful video got netizens praising Adekunle Gold for being way ahed of his peers.

Read some comments gathered below:

barakazy:

"He is very smart."

@IAmSeanBreezy:

"That beat switch was craaaazy, if I dey there, me sef go dey jump up like portable ni oo."

yourprincecharming01:

"They'll go home and search for the song only to hear something else "

aubiergembock:

"His adaptability skill is top tier. That crowd had fun and a good run for their money. ❤️"

big.henni_:

"Really smart! They just need that electronic sound to be jumping "

yourprincecharming01:

"He threw them crumbs and they licked the floor "

odenigbo_3:

"Thanks to all Nigerian musicians ❤️ u guys are giving us something to be proud of out here "

chioma___official:

"Nigerians dey over try Abeg❤️ The representation is so impressive."

soromotoochukwu:

"The switch to electro pop. Brooo that was lit. I say that electro afrobeats is a goldmine that is yet to be explored. Would bang so dammn hard."

nelo.b_official:

"At this point I’m proud to be a Nigerian Tnks to the entertainment industry ❤️"

Adorable photo of Adekunle Gold and his daughter Deja stirs reactions

As Deja grows older, some netizens think she will look like her father, Adekunle Gold.

From the moment the toddler was unveiled to the world, the consensus is that she looks like her mum, Simi.

A photo of Deja shared on her third birthday by the Party No Dey Stop crooner stirred the resemblance conversation in another direction.

