Popular American rapper NLE Choppa is the latest international artist to catch the Unavailable fever as the Afrobeat song by Davido continues to grow globally

NLE, in an odd fashion, took to his Twitter to share a post with some comments gotten from the lyrics of the song by Davido

Many fans of the Nigerian singer have reacted to Choppa's post noting, asking if he intends to jump on the remix of the song

To say Davido's hit song Unavailable is the biggest song out of Africa at the moment would be an understatement because, as it stands, it is currently seen as the official summer song of the year across America and Europe.

The impact of Davido's song has been felt across the globe as another American music star by the NLE Choppa recently joined the wave of foreign admirers that the track has been receiving since breaking into the western music hemisphere.

American rapper NLE Choppa trends as he jumps on the Davido Unavailable wave. Photo credit: @davido/@nlechoppa1

NLE Choppa sparked reactions online when he went on Twitter to share a line from the song on his page.

The Trapp star wrote this on Twitter:

"I’m Unavailable, Dem No They See Meee"

See how NLE's post on Twitter and the reactions that followed it below:

See how Naija netizens responded to the American's post

@SoloSunRize:

"Dem, see you clearly. Dey wants to play games. Dem no realize you are serious!"

@kennycee93:

"Don’t jump on the remix, please, you’re not needed on it."

@Silva_ojonimi:

"Sabi boy, E sure for u eje."

@1armanie:

"Top Shotta too has been infected ."

@Newtonkingston1:

"001 don wire this one $500k ."

@Iamjaelswhite:

"Road to Grammy, Unavailable by Davido (001)."

@kyloosprey:

"Way to gooo NLE the Top Shoter Legend that's our summer song right there."

@i_am_Oscar_D:

"You don give person belle abi?"

@OluwahMickey:

"Sabi boy❤️."

Source: Legit.ng