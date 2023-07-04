A Twitter user recently got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions after making a comparison of Burna Boy and Future

According to the tweep identified as @_YongDim, the African Giant is better than the American rapper

The tweet which has gone viral sparked mixed reactions online as fans argued for and against his take

Burna Boy continues to make Nigeria proud with his musical conquest and for some fans, the self-acclaimed musician has grown bigger than a lot of artists - including Future.

A fan identified as @_YongDim recently put out a tweet in which he opined that Burna Boy is bigger than the American rapper.

The tweep went on to blame Africa for her inability to monetise the music audience.

Social media users react as tweep says Burna Boy is bigger than Future

While there were some who agreed with the tweep, many others had discerning opinions about the comparison.

sammy_____00644:

"Future 1 Grammy burna 1 Grammy."

sammy_____00644:

"Wetin future get wey burna never get."

emiyasman0:

"Future mask up>>>Burna boy's 3 most famous songs No cap."

lastborn___7:

"Y compare Burns to Future lmao no space for that."

dee1l33:

"As an outsider I can confirm that who tweet this thing dey on colos nothing you wan tell me."

ryanpaulrichie's profile picture

"Burna is bigger than a lot of this American rappers."

andre_figures:

"Anyone comparing burnaboy to future is really a fowl. Monetary aspect burna can't smell Future Hendricks back at all. So stop capping."

_______wizzy:

"How many award him get ?"

olamide547:

"Future nah legend and he no dey go show like all this other artist, nah fool go dey compare burna with Future , the gap too far lol since Eminem no dey go show like this I know say Unna go talk say Burna boy is bigger than Eminem since nah show / concert Unna dey use judge who's bigger now lol."

ayormeh_official:

"Burna Boy tour will sell similarly to a J Cole tour in America. But internationally, Burna Boy will dust him…” “Burna Boy is closer to Drake in tours, than any other Hip-Hop artist.”

