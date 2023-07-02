Nigerian music superstar Davido thanked his fans for their continuous support, as they did during the 2023 Afro Nation event in Portugal

The musician expressed his gratitude on social media following a remarkable performance at the event’s grand finale

While many expected him to comment on the trending sage rocking his marriage, OBO, as he is fondly called, chose to ignore and rather disclosed his next stop

Nigerian superstar artist Davido has thanked his fans for coming out to see him perform at the 2023 Afro Nation event in Portugal.

The DMW boss gave an incredible performance at the festival's big finale on Friday, June 29. The singer recently expressed his gratitude on social media.

Davido ignores Anita Brown, appreciates fans at Afro Nation Credit: @davido, @ninatheelite

Source: Instagram

The music entrepreneur went on to mention another performance in Washington, DC, as he promised to make it a "Timeless" experience.

Davido's post followed a slew of unsubstantiated allegations by pregnant American model Anita Brown and French woman Ivanna Bay.

While many expected him to make a comment on all that has happened lately, the Unavailable hitmaker has chosen to ignore it all.

See Davido’s post

Davido’s appreciation post sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Davido while he is yet to comment on the Anita Brown drama. See them below:

@PoojaMedia:

"0 distraction."

dsplashy_official:

"Baba perform Assurance make everywhere scatter ‍♀️."

pokka.billz:

"Unavailable OBO to the worldwide unavailable."

big_bills200:

"Just dy knack dy go. U still be 001❤️❤️."

oshun__40:

"Well at least we can trust that your gbola is safely in your while you’re on stage performing. This is the only time we can trust this."

somafoods8:

"Baddest...give them, who never fck up hands in the air ."

monique_beautystudio:

"My fave wey dey give me headache ‍♀️‍♀️."

wilfredachom:

"Davido is our son and brother. We will love and support him to the end. You can't put a good man down. Go on, my son ❤️."

