A Burna Boy fan on social media, Temi Kourage, has now accused singer Davido of trying to copy his style

Temi posted videos of Davido during a live performance and noted that he was only trying to replicate Burna’s style

The Burna fan’s tweet soon went viral on social media and it got many Nigerians sharing hot takes

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s fan, Temi Kourage, sparked an online debate after he accused Davido of trying to copy the Grammy winning musician.

Taking to Twitter, Temi posted a video of Davido singing during a live performance and started to taunt him.

According to the Twitter user, the DMW boss was only trying to replicate Burna Boy’s style.

Fans react as man claims Davido is trying to copy Burna Boy with live performance. Photos: @davido, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Temi explained that Davido had watched Burna Boy perform with just his microphone and no sound and was trying to copy him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote:

“Bro don watch Burna boy perform with just the mic and no sound he wan replicate am. Davido abeg na .”

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react as Burna Boy fan accuses Davido of copying singer

Temi Kourage’s tweet soon went viral and it sparked a series of reactions from netizens. A number of Davido’s fans fired back at him for claiming the DMW boss was trying to copy Burna Boy.

Read some of the comments below:

mastertrizzy_:

“Make Una leave OBO alone. When Davido start to Dey perform years back, Burna was still in Portharcout trying to buy one Toyota Corolla .”

kingkopay:

“What does this one know about vocals? that ain’t voice, he has exhausted his breath after performing a lot of song. Davido still got the best voice no cap.”

fredycj:

“I shaa love the fact that he’s a very hard working Man whether you like it or not. If to say na to sit down chop him papa money, hunger no go catch am but then, he decided to make a name for himself and make his own money. I respect that a lot❤️. Now man, focus. No allow flirting around to ruin your awesome career. ”

Femmyluther:

“Your hatred for Davido is sooooo legendary... Come on... Grow up and bury your bias. Kilode.”

Jeffryprettypretty:

“He can never be like Burna boy, make una relaxed .”

_cici_nita:

“But he sounds good tho, Y’all just bitter.”

Olamide, Skales get fans laughing with their reaction to Davido pregnancy drama

Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s ongoing alleged pregnancy from different women has now drawn reactions from rappers, Olamide and Skales.

Recall that Davido continued to make headlines for days after American lady, Anita Brown, French lady, Ivanna and Nigerian lady, Chisom, all claimed to have gotten pregnant for the music star.

While many of Davido’s colleagues in the music industry remained quiet over the matter, Olamide and Skales finally broke their silence.

Source: Legit.ng