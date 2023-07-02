Music star Burna Boy's mum Bose Ogulu has penned a stunning message to him as he clocked 32 on Sunday, July 2

Burna Boy's mum, who shared different pictures of her and the singer, gushed about his many achievements at 32

Her birthday message to the Nigerian Grammy Award winner has stunned many of his fans and followers

Nigerian international act and Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy's mum and manager Bose Ogulu, like every proud mother, has penned a sweet birthday message to him as he clocked 32 years old on Sunday, July 2.

Burna Boy's mum, who flooded her social media timeline with cute pictures of her and the singer, gushed about his massive achievements at 32 as she expressed gratitude to God, who allowed her to watch his journey.

Burna Boy's mum expresses gratitude to God. Credit: @thenamix

Source: Instagram

Her message read:

"A very happy birthday to you, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR, DSSRS It is mind boggling to see how many achievements .& how much mileage you have cramped into your 32 years. I am grateful to God for giving me the ring side seat to watch your journey. I stand in awe of my God, ever faithful, ever sure as he continues to spread a red carpet for you to walk on across all the corners of the world. May you continue to grow in his grace & mercy. Keep Sittin On Top of the World ."

Check out the cute pictures Burna Boy's mum shared on his 32nd birthday below:

Celebrities, fans react to Burna Boy's Mum's message

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

poco_lee:

"Highest Capo❤️."

adesope_shopsydoo:

"A son is never too big to be cuddled by his mother ❤️…."

sayo.sokari:

"Happy Birthday to your son You’ve done well as a mother."

jboss_slim:

"Amen Mother’s prayer always goes a long way happy birthday @burnaboygram I love you ❤️ I’ve been looking for you but, but you have been on spaceship ☹️ Abeg continue to dey demo anywhere the money dey oo."

mr_dicksons:

"Happy birthday Odogwu Mummies Boys are the BEST ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

sean_2_nice:

"Mama's boy has made mom truly proud ."

Video from Burna Boy's on stage 32nd birthday celebration trends

Burna Boy clocked 32 years old on Sunday, and it was a special moment for him, Legit.ng reported.

The Grammy award winner got a special celebration as his mum Bose Ogulu, and his crew gave him an early birthday party on stage during his show in the Netherlands right before the audience.

The clip showed the audience singing while Burna Boy beamed with smiles; his mum was also spotted on stage holding balloons.

