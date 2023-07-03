Popular Nigerian rappers, Olamide and Skales, have now weighed in on the trending Davido pregnancy scandals

In a new development, Skales and Olamide took to Twitter to react to the whole issue with simple posts

Shortly after Olamide and Skales’ posts went viral, many netizens also reacted to what they had to say

Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s ongoing alleged pregnancy from different women has now drawn reactions from rappers, Olamide and Skales.

Recall that Davido continued to make headlines for days after American lady, Anita Brown, French lady, Ivanna and Nigerian lady, Chisom, all claimed to have gotten pregnant for the music star.

While many of Davido’s colleagues in the music industry remained quiet over the matter, Olamide and Skales finally broke their silence.

Nigerians speak as Olamide, Skales, react to Davido's pregnancy scandal. Photos: @olamide, @skales, @davido

Skales and Olamide react to Davido’s numerous pregnancy drama

It all started when Skales took to Twitter to express amusement over the whole Davido pregnancy scandal.

The rapper joked about the issue by claiming that at this point, he was also pregnant for the DMW boss.

He tweeted:

“E be like say me sef don carry belle for David o ….”

See his tweet below:

Olamide reacts to Davido pregnancy drama

After Skales shared his tweet, a netizen took to the comment section to drop a post about how the rapper would not have made it to the labour room.

YBNL boss, Olamide, was obviously very amused by the netizen’s comment and he reacted by dropping a series of laughing emojis.

See his reaction below:

Nigerians react as Olamide and Skales speak on Davido pregnancy scandal

It did not take long for Skales' tweet and Olamide’s reaction to go viral on different social media platforms. Many netizens were amused by how they reacted.

Read some of their comments below:

b.e.l.o.v.e.d__:

“Olamide no get problem, baba just dey laugh since yesterday .”

hiebywhumey:

“E reach to laugh.”

chef_harriet56:

“ E reach for Baba to laugh .”

orji4dad:

“Wetin davido never see for this life ”

chiiaamaka:

“Baddo just dey laugh these days. No stress ❤️❤️❤️ I too love that man.”

babygurl_cheiii:

“God Una Dey use my goat catch cruise .”

aleshinloye___1:

“They don hack olamide’s account ☹️no be him.”

Olola_bhadii:

“Badoo just dey catch cruise .”

brendanukagodservices:

“Make Davido just enter Guinness Book of records so that he fit dey multiply the whole earth. Preg-a-thon here he comes.”

Nigerian lady who claimed Davido got her pregnant tenders public apology

One of singer Davido’s accusers, Chisom, has now taken to social media to apologise for calling out the music star.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Chisom took to Instagram to claim that the singer got her pregnant, told her to abort it but failed to give her the N10 million he promised for carrying it out.

The young lady tendered a public apology to Davido and to other Nigerians. According to her, she had lost her job, her family and her friends as a result of the drama.

Source: Legit.ng