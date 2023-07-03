A Nigerian lady, Chisom, who went viral after she called out Davido has now taken to social media to apologise

Chisom had taken to social media to claim that she also got pregnant for the singer and he made her terminate it but did not fulfil his promise of giving her N10m

In a new development, Chisom has now apologised to the singer and to Nigerians as she lamented about losing her job, family and friends

One of singer Davido’s accusers, Chisom, has now taken to social media to apologise for calling out the music star.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Chisom took to Instagram to claim that the singer got her pregnant, told her to abort it but failed to give her the N10 million he promised for carrying it out.

Netizens speak as Nigerian lady who accused Davido of getting her pregnant apologises publicly. Photos: @tokyoi_rivers_chisom, @davido

Chisom came out to tell her story while Davido was being dragged online by his alleged American side chick, Anita Brown, and French side chick, Ivanna, who both claimed to be pregnant for him

Chisom apologises for calling out Davido

Shortly after Chisom shared her own story, she once again took to Instagram to backtrack.

The young lady tendered a public apology to Davido and to other Nigerians. According to her, she had lost her job, her family and her friends as a result of the drama.

In her words:

“I just lost my job, family and friends, even the brand I am working for… I sincerely apologise to David for dragging him out like that and also Nigerians for dragging your favourite. I apologise.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Netizens react as lady apologises for calling out Davido and claiming he got her pregnant

Chisom’s apology note to Davido and Nigerians soon spread on social media and many netizens shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

tinny._gramm:

“I think say una no get families before una dey open mouth like shark.”

It3jena_innit:

“Imagine… all these for speaking her truth??? Society has now taught us to apologize; for speaking up? It’s even more tiring and heartbreaking viewing the comment section and seeing words that can dissolve you WHOLE! I’m exhausted.”

isrealdmw:

“Una never see anything.”

ruchinascakes_food:

“Good for you, shebi una no get shame.”

bobo_xyz:

“You tried to chase clout, but now it has backfired. You dey look for who to blame. You are not a victim here, aunty. You now tried to use "women in marriage" line to gain sympathy for yourself. You fuccked around and now you have found out. Hold this L sis!”

Beedaymiii:

“Na you talk, na you apologise, na you claim victim…”

Nwachukwunkechi8:

“She forgot that she is not Oyibo, she is in Nigeria where there is no law. Even if she is telling her truth, to everyone of us, it is a lie. Nne sorry, rest your case. God help you .”

Ope____:

“So you were not pregnant? Cause why are you apologising?”

Davido's alleged pregnant side chick sends message to Chioma

Meanwhile, Davido’s alleged American side chick, Anita Brown, has now addressed the DMW boss’ wife, Chioma.

In a video message posted on social media, the 29-year-old businesswoman told people to stop attacking her before making it clear that she did not want to have Davido for herself.

According to Anita, she is a very God-fearing person, and God loves her. She explained that she had no intention of spoiling anybody’s relationship and that she did not even know that Chioma was also pregnant.

Source: Legit.ng