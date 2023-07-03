Davido's Anita Brown attacked the singer's alleged French side chick Ivanna Bay, for attending his Afro Nation concert

The soon-to-be American baby mama spurred another heated episode minutes after she promised to become a better version of herself

Anita slammed Ivanna Bay on her Instagram story and stated that she was not a basic lady who would show herself through mere concert attendance

Just when Nigerians thought the drama around Nigerian music icon Davido and his two new alleged baby mamas was over, another heated episode erupted.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Anita Brown apologised to Davido after the series of sagas she put up with the singer's marriage.

Davido's Anita Brown tackles singer's alleged pregnant French baby mama Credit: @ninatheelite, @ivannabay, @davido

Source: Instagram

While that happened, the singer's alleged French baby mama, Ivanna, left Paris for Portugal to attend his Afro Nation concert.

In a new update, the American model threw a shade at the francophone beauty and tagged her as someone begging for Davido's attention, amid all the has happened; after a video of her at the singer's concert buzzed the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Stop comparing me to other alleged pregnant woman. I don't care what they are doing. I'm not running after no man at his concerts to be relevant.

"I have businesses to run… When I get real time you all will see me, just know. It will be more like a Hermes store, a jewelry store, the car dealer, catching flights to Morocco or St Tropez. I have never been a basic catch," she said in parts.

See her post below

Anita Brown’s message to Ivanna stirs reactions

Legit.ng captured some reactions to what Aniat said to her alleged counterpart. See them below:

jully__mk:

"I blame the useless Nigerians that started following her ever since she started these drama. Illiterate set of people."

aisha4dable_collections:

"It's Chioma's Silence ND calmness for me God!!! That lady Sabi endure and cover her man..may God give her peace at these trying times."

sharon.chigozirim:

"If side hens are this way what will wife now do?"

oriefynkoroz:

"This Anita can brag eeeh!! Forcing she is rich narrative on us everyday!! My darlyn!! If you are rich,we will know!!! Money no dey hide!! Thank you."

Davido’s alleged pregnant side chick, Anita Brown, vows to get American work visas for all his baby mamas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido's alleged pregnant side chick, Anita Brown, has found new ways to shame the music icon amid the scandalous episode between them.

The American Onlyfans model, Anita Brown, who boldly came out to claim she was carrying the child of the unavailable hitmaker, brags about being wealthy and ready to help all of Davido's baby mamas.

In a new development, the Black American side chick came on Twitter to rant about the DMW boss once again when she angrily revealed her plans to better the lives of his baby mamas.

Source: Legit.ng