Regina Daniels' billionaire husband Ned Nwoko has sparked reactions with a new post on his Instagram page

The businessman sent out Eid greetings to other Muslims and shared a photo with his Moroccan wife and their five kids

While some netizens gushed over the beautiful family, others dragged Ned's actress wife Regina Daniels for using filters on him

Nigerian billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko joined other Muslims in celebrating Eid.

Ned who is also husband to actress Regina Daniels shared a photo of his other wife, Laila Charani, a Moroccan and their five kids.

Netizens react to Ned Nwoko and Moroccan wife's posts

Source: Instagram

They looked like a happy family, and in his caption, Ned wished every family Eid Mubarak.

Ned Nwoko wrote:

"Happy Eid to every family @mnslailacharani ❤️"

See the post below:

Laila also shared the same photo on her page, and followed it with a photo of herself and her husband and her husband without their kids.

She captioned the video with:

"Eid mubarak wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid ❤️"

See Laila's post below:

Netizens react to Ned and Laila's post

Different reactions greeted the couple's posts, while some people gushed over them, others commented on Ned's look without a filter.

dedieu.beni.9406:

"He looks more relaxed and happy when with Laila. Read it again."

elisheba_kaira:

"So this is how u look without filters? Anyway happy Eid to u and your family Ned."

daniellasenibo:

"This is Ned real face , reginal go use editing finish the man "

patricia_g_37:

"This is very beautiful this woman have a beautiful heart I see it and can feel it❤️"

nigesan_:

"@regina.daniels we the social media FBI need to sue you because the way you dey use red filters dey paint Ned we non like am.. na person send you go marry fine Uncle Ned fake life."

carinemponyi:

"It is better to marry an old man with money than this generation of Davido wahala every minute. My heart to small for heartbreak I can die"

vividelune:

"Ohh you look so beautiful with your husband my dear. May God bless your unions for yours children."

akpan.martha.7:

"Beautiful family ❤️❣️"

simplyc_chelle:

"So cute. May God almighty continue to bless and protect your home Eid Mubarak."

