Veteran Nigerian singer 2baba Idibia stirs emotions with a post shared on social media where he got emotional as he said a prayer for his family

In the post, 2baba noted in his prayer to God that he protects his family and made sure that it is well with his kids, wife, Annie Macaulay and Nigeria at large

The father of 8, who was recently accused of infidelity, seems to be in a place of peace and calm after he overcame the recent marital scandal that rocked his family and marriage

Ace Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has got people talking online with a clip he shared on his page.

The singer in the trending video left a caption on the post that seems to carry more message than it meets the eye.

Ace Nigerian singer 2Baba trends online after he shared a rare post of him praying for his family and kids. Photo credit:@official2baba

2Face, who was recently involved in a marital debacle and was alleged to be cheating on his wife, Annie Macaulay, but that allegation seems to have been put to bed, and his marriage waxes stronger.

See what 2Baba wrote on his page:

"It shall be well with my family, your family and Naija."

See 2Baba's post saying a prayer for his kids and Annie Macaulay:

See the reactions 2Baba's post stirred online

@rejoice_2001:

"Use me as the amen button."

@sniperarchitect:

"Una still dey pray for Nigeria?"

@supernickky_musik:

"Amen so shall it be idáán."

@ileshboi_comedy:

"May God bless me my family and my fans and those like this comment."

@rickyyy__official:

"@official2baba it's all love."

@shile__sally8_ujah:

"ASE EDUMARE."

@iam_kingjosh007:

"The land is Green and it's time to manifest what the country's really capable of. They've CR-V robbing us our national fortune for too long. But thank God the chain has been broken. Can't wait to see Nigeria have the best economy in Africa again. God bless Nigeria."

@sugarbabynbgz:

"Lifestyle Top no cap Homie."

@lordpayonaire:

"What a beautiful sight to behold."

@arthurcmekcinema:

"This is Eden Garden... Baba ooo Hope You gonna shoot a Music Video for us there."

Video as 2Baba Idibia spills more on his marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer 2Baba Idibia and his wife Annie Macaulay-Idibia have continued to be in the news over their recent appearance on the popular Netflix TV show Young, Famous, and African.

In a recent show episode, the singer discussed his bond with Annie. 2face confessed that his wife loves him much more than he loves her.

2face addressed the rumours and scandals surrounding his adultery and how his wife has remained faithful to him despite the circumstances. 2face confessed that Annie's devotion to him is terrifying.

Source: Legit.ng