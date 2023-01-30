Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko stirs emotions online with a caption he shared on his social media page to celebrate his ex-wife Laila Charani

Ned Nwoko's controversial post was a birthday shout-out to his ex-wife as he celebrates Laila as she adds a new age

Laila was Ned Nwoko's 4th wife and a Moroccan by origin, however, the pair got into a very messy public fight that led to their separation in 2021

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Famous Nigerian politician and husband of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko has shown that he is a more rounded lover of all of his wives.

In a post shared on his official Instagram page, Ned Nwoko celebrated his ex-wife, Laila Charani as she turned a year older.

Popular Nigerian billionaire politician Ned Nwoko trends online because of his birthday post celebrating his 4th wife, Laila Charani, on her birthday. Photo credit: @pricenednwoko/@mnslailaicharani

Source: Instagram

However, Ned's birthday message dedicated to his fourth wife has come under serious scrutiny from internet users, as they slammed him for not showing any form of affection in the post.

See Ned Nwoko's post celebrating his wife, Laila Charani, as she adds a new age:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See how netizens reacted to Ned Nwoko's birthday message as he celebrates his fourth wife

@jojodamsel:

"What’s we love you?!! Oga say ‘I love you’ abeg… Na wa!! I’m sure Regina wrote this nonsense!!"

@chistephen84:

"Happy Birthday to your wife don't refer her to dear Mr Ned..."

@abas_idiok:

"Regina don see shege for una hands… Kilode? everything badddd na Regina do am‍♀️ Leave her alone please."

@ayofe252:

"I love u abi we love you Solomon can't even make down payment for a roasted corn in a town hall..... Different......."

@jojodamsel:

"Regina has to live with the fact that Ned loves Laila so much!! It seems it’s hard for her to live with!! And yet she met Laila there o… but she just wants to sn*tch the man off."

@swtjenny4:

"One of the reasons i detest polygamy just look at a wish to a lady who gave u sons and daughters. If not money will regina enter."

@_unusual_ella:

"A very dry wish why not call her your baby as you Dey call Regina Omo this love is wicked oh."

@ogengahdee:

"We love you .You and who?Oga abeg say I love you."

@ruthromanus97gmail.com6:

"The fear of regina daniels is the beginning of wisdom, if him write Iove you, who go follow am go campaign?"

Mixed reactions as Ned Nwoko's Moroccan ex-wife tenders a public apology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Internet users had a field day recently when Laila Charani made an epic U-turn regarding her marriage with Ned Nwoko.

Recall that the Moroccan beauty had left the marriage, packed her things and returned to her home country, Morocco.

However, after deleting all her Instagram posts, she shared a photo of herself with the billionaire businessman and their kids and Laila tendered a public apology to Ned.

Source: Legit.ng