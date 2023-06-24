Laila Charani recently jetted out with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, together with their kids

The Moroccan beauty took to her Instagram page to share a cute video highlighting her trip

The video which went viral online left internet users buzzing, many of whom have taken to her comment section to react

Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife, Laila Charani recently shared an adorable video with the billionaire, and it has got Nigerians talking.

Laila Charani posts cute video with Ned Credit: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

The couple who jetted out for what appears to be a vacation, are seen, first in a private jet where Ned can be seen smiling for the camera.

The video which captures different scenes from the trip sees a happy and smiling Laila posing for the camera.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of Laila and Ned Nwoko

dinmahairluxury:

"Nice one My Dear❤️,be prayerful,go and learn different styles,be romantic,no allow that small girl take your hubby away from you ooo,no dull oo,dress well,looks good."

nyakno_adegun:

"Enjoy your vacation with your hubby, we online in-laws are truly happy for you."

charlotte_gilbert31:

"It's now obvious you're copying Reginaand your own looks fake, stop fighting yourself, the original is always different from photocopy."

lovelyn_abilo:

"Oh yes my love post your husband."

bana__chanel:

"Be happy my dear his your husband too."

tinavicky:

"This is how to do polygamy @yuledochie treat two wives equally and with respect if u wan practice polygamy no be one when u dey disgrace yourself up and down."

