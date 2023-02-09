Shortly after Ned Nwoko flaunted his Moroccan wife Laila Charani and their four kids online, she also did the same

The mum of four looked happy with her daughters by her side as she prayed over them in the caption.

While fans of Laila rejoiced over what seems to be her come back into the Nwoko household, others managed to drag her co-wife Regina Daniels into it

Laila and Ned Nwoko seems to have reconciled after their temporary breakup, and the mum of four is back to being in her children's lives.

Shortly after Ned shared photos of Laila and their four kids, the Moroccan beauty also did the same on her Instagram page.

Laila Charani sparks reactions with post Photo credit: @nednwoko/@mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

Laila went for a simple caption and prayed for God's blessings on her kids.

"God blessed you my kids ❤️❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post

Laila's post sparked mixed reactions on her page, while her fans welcomed her back, other people reminded her that Regina is the queen of the Nwoko clan.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

lizzys_opinion:

"You have a beautiful kids."

averysstyles2:

"Yass,mummy is back to her babies..A woman will do anything just to be with her children ❤"

hh_arabic_perfumes:

"Your daughter was losing so much weight when you were not around. But now she is gaining again. Thank God you are back with your kids to take excellent care of them. ❤️"

zaiabosede:

"The Queen is back ❤️❤️❤"

ezennia_kosisochukwu:

"Queen Nwoko is backkkkkk❤️"

samsoonisaj:

"Happy to have you back with your beautiful kids....."

mayagoldenchild:

"Regina is the Queen oooooo."

baby.love1260:

"Very soon Regina and her mum will take oga Ned to lock you up again. Your beauty will not allow her shine again."

Ned Nwoko spoils Regina Daniels with N45m

Young Nigerian actress Regina Daniels managed once again to scatter the internet with a gesture from her billionaire politician husband Ned Nwoko.

The mum of two on her Instagram story channel revealed that an alert of $100,000 (N45m) was sitting in her account unknown to her.

Thanking her husband, the actress revealed that he has a lot of mindblowing 'doings' on his sleeve.

Source: Legit.ng