Nigerian street pop talent Portable stunned many on the internet with the announcement of his herbal drink, Zazuu Bitters

The controversial singer, who was thought to be a brand ambassador for the famous tycoon Obi Cubana, appeared to be 10 times ahead

Videos of the herbal company in progress sparked reactions about the singer being in competition with his boss

Nigerian street pop act Portable has surprised netizens as he launched his herbal drink company, Zazuu Bitters.

The controversial singer was assumed to have a contract with the popular herbal drink Odogwu Bitters, owned by the tycoon Obi Cubana, as many couldn't hide their shock at the new development.

Portable displays herbal drink company, appreciates his former boss Obi Cubana Credit: @obicubana, @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Portable excitedly announced his cooperation and the launch of his new business in Ogun State. Thankful for his lowly origins, he thanked Obi Cubana for inspiring him and swore unflinching commitment to him.

Sharing several videos of his workers and the equipment in his company, he wrote:

"O tun ti ZEH ooo… Akoi grace … Akoi ZAZUU bitters . I'm Now in partnerahip with ZAZU BITTERS ✅, located at ogun state.IKA OF Africa The newborn FELA Anikuleti 1 Street Ti take over Zeh nation many many inspiration

I still remain loyal to my boss wey show me road @obi_cubana if not for you no way for me."

See his videos below

Portable's new company stirs reactions

Netizens encouraged the singer and noted that he had good business acumen. See their reactions below:

holla_bobby_kay:

"From Odogwu Bitters to Zazu bitters Smart move just Dey play."

oy.walex:

"But dem talk say this guy no get brain...Oluwa ni joor.Na hin dey give handicap cap wey fit."

real_dheyemi:

"Few years into major stardom and he has something to fall back onWhile some of his mates are focusing on audio lifestyles..This guy must be studied in the entertainment industry ✌️."

randyradiolover:

"You cant endorse another brand with the same bitters , it will only take A good mans heart like Obi cubana to just let it be but take u off his brand...its a breach of contract .... Happy for the progress but might affect ur dealings with Odogwu Bitters."

thatbeardediboboy:

"Everybody just Dey do bitters!! Wahala for who wan get diabetes."

Source: Legit.ng