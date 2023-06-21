Controversial singer Portable shared a video of his encounter with a female fan in Abuja recently

In the clip, the singer asked the lady if she worked on her body, causing the people around to burst into laughter

Still gushing over the lady, the Zazu crooner told her she would offend herself if she does not end up with a rich man

Nigerian singer Portable could not believe that the physical appearance of a female fan he met in Abuja was natural.

The singer stopped her briefly and asked if she paid to have her body worked on, to which she replied that it was her natural gift from God.

Netizens react to video of Portable and a female fan Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner exclaimed, sending the people around into a fit of laughter. He also asked the cameraman if he could see what the lady 'carried' around.

Portable then advised the female fan not to marry a poor man, according to him, if she did, she would offend herself.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

A lot of people found the singer's encounter with the lady funny. Here are some comments gathered below:

leo30bg:

"Some musician suppose be comedian"

symplybarbz:

"E come be like say na portable be her fan "

agbolahan____:

"If you marry talaka you offend yourself - Portable 2023"

teamygohard:

"5th baby mama loading "

sweetblackgirl__:

"If you marry talaka you offend yourself "

chocolatte________xx:

"If I marry talaka I offend myself too small yansh Dey shake too."

world_best7777:

"So now na she be celebrity or portable? cos I no even understand again."

may_of_lagos:

"Omolalomi Issa cruise werey say nah money u use do am ooo.. nothing baba no fit talk "

property_determination_co:

"Let the poor breathe "

iamgeoffreybiggeo:

"Portable that nyash don enta ur eyes baba don collect number."

rayshow_braize:

"Portable she dey enter your eyes or she no enter your eyes make you leave story "

Portable's wife reveals she’s unbothered about his 6th child with actress

Portable's wife, Bewaji seems to be sure of her place in the singer's life to the point that she was unbothered he welcomed his 6th kid with a Yoruba actress.

Several hours after the news broke out, the mum of two took to her Instagram story channel with a video of her having fun and singing along to a song in the background.

Portable's wife, via her caption, confirmed that the tags she has been getting on social media from different people over the news do not concern her.

Source: Legit.ng