Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, is getting set for the annual Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to the joy of fans

The Zazu Zeh crooner took to social media to share videos of the five cows and two rams he bought ahead of the sallah celebration

According to Portable, he was now gifted the cows and rams but he bought them by himself

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, is now making headlines after sharing his preparations for the Eid-el-Kabir also known as sallah celebrations on social media.

Eid-el-Kabir is a special annual celebration for Muslims to honour Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, in accordance with God's command. To mark the special day, Muslims kill rams, cows, camels, or other animals they are able to afford.

Portable has obviously made preparations to have a memorable sallah celebration seeing as he has already purchased some rams and cows.

Fans react as Portable buys 5 cows, 2 rams, for sallah. Photos: @portablebaeby

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Zazu Zeh crooner shared videos where he showed off the five cows and two rams he bought ahead of sallah.

Portable who was obviously very excited about his purchase bragged about how it was no easy feat. He stated that he bought them himself and they were not gifts. According to him, the year had been a good one.

The Zazu singer added that the meat will be shared to mosques, kings, his father and even his haters.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Portable’s 5 cows and 2 rams for sallah

Portable’s videos where he showed off his five cows and two rams ahead of the sallah celebrations seemed to amuse many netizens. Read some of their comments below:

kenzyofficiall_:

“Portable , cow leee .”

olabarca20:

“Na cow pikin you wan kill fear God oo.”

__pappyg:

“Omo na portable side sure pass o , na there location dey…”

al_jami:

“All these cows never ripe na .”

fine.boy_flames:

“Isn’t 5 cows and two rams too much?”

lalaroy_cap:

“Meat choke for Ika happy sallah in advance Zeh.”

k.jones_offical:

“This na baby cow .”

