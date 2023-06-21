Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ carriage as a billionaire’s wife is now making headlines on social media

The movie star shared a heartwarming video of herself and her husband, Ned Nwoko, attending the birthday party of Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori

Fans could not help but notice how Regina comported herself and also greeted the elderly dignitaries in attendance

Young Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, is now in the news after she and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, were guests at the birthday party of Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The mother of two had taken to her official Instagram account to share a lovely video of herself with her husband at the event.

Fans commend Regina Daniels' composure as she and husband attend Delta state governor's birthday party. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The video showed Regina dressed modestly and elegantly in an ankara outfit and matching headgear while Ned rocked his signature white outfit and traditional red cap.

In the clip, the actress looked composed as her husband held her hand while they walked into the venue. He was also seen stepping back and pulling out a chair for her.

She smiled pleasantly at other important guests at the event who approached them. Regina also knelt slightly as she shook hands with them.

The young actress shared the lovely video with a caption explaining what occasion they were attending. She wrote:

“At the birthday Reception of the executive Governor of Delta state.”

See the video below:

Fans gush over Regina Daniels’ composure as she attends Delta state governor’s birthday with husband

Many social media users were impressed with Regina’s post and many of them pointed out how she appeared to have been trained well by her mother. Read some of the comments below:

cook_book_kitchen:

“Loveee the fit.”

Pretty_divaella:

“One thing about Regina is aside having good home training from her mum , she also trained Herself to be better person in the society she handles this fame and wealth the knowledge ❤️.”

naomeediva:

“You are so respectful my darling, the way you bend to greet got me.”

moyolawalofficial:

“Oshey billionaire wife ❤️.”

favvys_cake_:

“If nor be your advice, I nor wan hear .”

Ysk.official:

“This lady will be so powerful in the future .”

d_adaeze_:

“Mehn, I won’t lie, you won.”

omotolani_brown_:

“Ur mom has really seen the future ❤️.”

mekasuga:

“Regina get money, come get power she's only lacking husband..dat man is like a father to her..in life you can never have it all .”

oraclegodwayne:

“This is a perfect example of ‘Preparation meets Opportunity’. Make una continue to dey naked for social media dey find cheap attention. The wise ladies are Winning.”

ray_cynthino;

“You made a good choice Nne! The way he holds your hands at every occasion is the sweetest part.”

akuabroniiversatile:

“I remember when she got married we all insulted her, now we all want to be her LESSON!!!!! Don’t listen to what people say!!!! JUST DO YOU ❤️ congratulations dear.”

Source: Legit.ng