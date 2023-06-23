Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko has made a shocking revelation regarding his invitation on the tour of the famous Titanic Ship wreckage

The southeast senator revealed on Friday, June 23, that he missed the tour because he was busy attending to national duties

Mr. Ned penned an emotional tribute to his friend and partner Hamish Harding, a passenger in the ill-fated Titan submersible

On Friday, June 23, while grieving over his friend and partner, Hamish Harding, a passenger in the ill-fated Titan submersible, Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko revealed that he was invited to join the tour of the famous Titanic Ship wreckage.

Mr Harding, a British businessman, explorer, and multiple-Guinness World Record holder, including one for the longest time spent traversing the deepest part of the ocean on a single dive, was one of the five people who died aboard the imploded submersible.

Ned Nwoko reevaled how he missed the Titanic tour, pen emotional note to late friend

The politician took to his verified Instagram handle and explained why he couldn’t make the Titanic tour despite the invitation. He also eulogised Mr Harding while recounting adventures they had explored together, Premium Times reported.

Nwoko said he was heartbroken by the loss and described Harding as a man who loved adventures and challenges, The Cable reported.

His tribute read,

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I have lost a dear friend and business partner. Captain Hamish Harding.”

“He also invited me on his space shuttle last year and this very Titan ill-fated adventure, but I was tied down with national duties.

"Above all, he was a partner in the various pieces of research into eradicating malaria in Africa project.”

Missing titanic submarine: World mourns as all passengers declared dead

All five people aboard the missing Titanic Submarine have been declared dead.

The persons onboard the submersible Titan were likely killed instantaneously in a “catastrophic implosion” when it dived into the Titanic disaster two miles beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

The sub was lost in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, in the North Atlantic, in water with a depth of about 13,000 feet, about level with the depth of the Titanic wreck, USA Today reported.

Missing Titanic submersible: Billionaire Chris Brown says he pulled out of voyage over safety concerns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that billionaire Chris Brown disclosed that he was meant to be among the thrill-seekers aboard the OceanGate Titan vessel that went missing under the water.

He disclosed that he intended to join billionaire friend Hamish Harding but decided against the voyage after realising that OceanGate Expeditions was 'cutting too many corners.'

Source: Legit.ng