Yul Edochie was recorded by his second wife, Judy Austen, feeding their newborn child

In the video posted on the Nollywood actor's Facebook page, the wife can be heard teaching him how to feed the child

The video which has since gone viral has sparked mixed reactions among social media users

Yul Edochie is far from regaining his positive image in the eyes of the public as yet another video has set the trolls on him.

A video posted on his Facebook account shows the Nollywood actor feeding his newborn child - the second with Judy Austen.

Yul Edochie feeds second son with Judy in trending video Credit: Yul Edochie

Source: Facebook

The video which was recorded by Austen shows the actor giving milk to the child using a feeding bottle while Austen gives him directives in the background.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media users react to video of Yul Edochie feeding 2nd child with Judy Austen

favourug:

"I really don’t know why the 1st wife haven’t filed for divorce yet because the insult and mental torture is getting to much…….his children are seeing this and when they are all grown and they decide to neglect their father, people would say may turned them against him."

rayglow_skincare:

"thank God say we no vote u . na d yeye wey u go dey do be this."

alena_blaq:

"Which one is teaching him how to feed a new baby, someone who's already had 4 kids before."

yudihbby:

"See how he's behaving like he's never had children, someone on his way to grand fatherhood."

princesslamie:

"Is it a crime to be a woman? God women dey suffer sha one is grieving another is feeding new born baby. It is well."

precious_self_made95:

"Why is he behaving like he has never had a child before."

favorbounty:

"Funny enough, this juju no fit ever clear from e eye."

portia_allison_ib:

"No conscience! Why is it after the death of his first born they started posting back to back? Very bad."

vickie_imaima:

"This is obviously not ordinaryman is starting from the scratch and happy?!!!! GOD NO GREE o."

its_yuzee:

"But how did he become Ds foolish because I’m still shocked really."

Georgina Onuoha drags Yul Edochie over online show-off with Judy: "Rejection by a good woman sure does hurt"

Meanwhile, Georgina Onuoha recently dragged Yul Edochie online over his recent online sightings.

The Nollywood actress lambasted Edochie, for his advice to married and unmarried ladies on how to make their men happy.

Legit.ng reported how the actor rushed to Facebook on Tuesday, June 20, to upload a video of his second wife, Judy Austin, showering praise on him after several episodes of online fights.

Source: Legit.ng