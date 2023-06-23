Davido's best friend Cubana Chiefpriest recently shared a video of him and the singer in one of their moments

The Unavailable crooner had his expensive chains on his neck and he showed off in the video

Cubana Chiefpriest holding up the phone, hyped his bestie up as netizens dropped different reactions

Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest is Davido's best friend, and he doesn't hesitate to show off some of their moments.

In a recent video on his page, the businessman walked by Davido's side, and the singer did not hesitate to brag about the layers of jewellery on his neck.

Video of Davido and bestie sparks reactions Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest assumed the role of a hypeman and hailed his friend in the short clip.

A translation of Cubana Chiefpriest's caption in Igbo read:

"Evil spirit and evil person. They are doing it in silence. Gone dead fam"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest's video

The video of Davido and his bestie got some people expressing joy over their relationship while others had stronger opinions.

Read comments below:

globaladusafowah:

"I love this ❤️❤️"

remie_irawo:

"You guys (igbos) just snatched Davido from yoruba men. He loves to hang out with Igbos than his brothers now. Correct me if I'm wrong."

smoothchychy:

"God protect you OBO amen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ezigbo madu."

1___abubakar:

"God pass them. No matter what 30BG for life ❤️"

mightyboicomedy:

"Our 001 with our bestie ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

clyde.jnr_:

"Brotherhood ❤️"

darl_halifax:

"See person body…see body ooo @davido."

isaac.bigs:

"Obo hairline done dey start from middle of he head, no hate na wetin i see "

chizzy_ika:

" David 001 move wit Big CP‍♂️ D two BIGGEST FORCE’S ."

gc_gucci_001:

"Wetin bring shrine ahbi na ear day pain me "

Netizens rejoice as Davidoa nd bestie finally reconcile

Cubana Chiefpriest and Davido returned to being best friends, to the joy of their fans.

The duo reportedly got into a nasty fight over Davido's alleged infidelity, making them unfollow each other on Instagram.

In a video sighted on his page, Chiefpriest ended the fight rumours by showing he and Davido in the same space having a good time.

Source: Legit.ng