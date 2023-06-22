Videos of veteran actress Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis Anosike make netizens happy

The actress' hubby shared a video of them dancing in sync on their seats at a party

The couple looked happy as they moved side by side with beautiful smiles on their faces

Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis Anosike are in love and every video of them that emerges gets netizens excited.

In a video on his page, the actress' hubby gushed over his wife who sat beside him as they moved in sync to a beat on their chair.

Netizens gush over Rita Dominic and her husband Photo credit: @ritadominic/@fidelisanosike

Without rehearsals, the couple swayed from side to side with wide smiles on their faces.

From indications, the people around them, as well as the person behind the camera cheered them on with the actress looking dashing as ever.

Fidelis Anosike wrote:

"Wifey..In sync. @ritadominic."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Rita Dominic and hubby's video

sommysunshine:

"When u marry a mature man, u enjoy your marriage hoohaa. God bless this union. Amen."

essyjemimah:

"Rita is so beautiful "

lindaemutizwa5:

"They look so happy love is indeed a beautiful thing ❤️"

awadifoshamirah:

"I love her vibes she's something else ,I think everyone enjoys her company."

the_legal_nurse:

"Ur husband is ur bestie beautiful ❤️❤️"

deborahmafon:

"Why will I love u guys less . May joy remains among you both in Jesus Name Amen."

canbiggs:

"See resemblance between this beautiful couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

hermajestytessardy:

"Happy home! Happy wife❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

flourishuju:

"I love this couple"

choco.ify:

"Forever to go"

dzamechiriba:

"Marry your best friend always."

lady_b_________:

"Your wife is beautiful and a role model forever."

just.ina226:

"Fine woman and handsome man. May God continue to bless ur marriage "

Rita Dominic slays in new pics amid congratulation messages from fans

Nollywood veteran Rita Dominic cleared the air on her pregnancy rumours with a new picture she shared.

Rita, who was present at Real Warri Pikin's wedding party, trended online after congratulatory messages poured in for her from fans who reacted to pictures of her slaying in a red outfit.

She was wearing a maxi gown, but some fans speculated that they could sight a baby bump underneath.

Source: Legit.ng