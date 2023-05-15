Cubana Chiefpriest and Davido broke the hearts of many after news of their alleged fight went viral online

The singer and his best friend refused to address the issue, but Nigerians were hopeful that they would eventually reconcile

Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of the singer having a good time with him, noting that all was back to normal

Cubana Chiefpriest and Davido are back to being best friends, to the joy of their fans.

The duo reportedly got into a nasty fight over Davido's alleged infidelity, making them unfollow each other on Instagram.

Davido and bestie Cubana Chiepriest are back to being friends Photo credit: @davido/@cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on his page, Chiefpriest ended the fight rumours by showing he and Davido in the same space having a good time.

The singer also seemed to endorse his bestie's new business venture.

The businessman wrote:

"Forever @davido The Major General @d_generalbitters Anyi ApuoDem Go Feel It !!!!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest's video

browniwales:

"Chai see as Davido don fresh ❤️❤️ kudos to our wife Chiom Chiom . You are doing amazing job wify "

aminuwayy:

"Make the two of una no dey use me play o ❤️❤️❤️Thank God it’s not true "

ellbony_:

"Body go don de sweet chiefpriest now."

favouritelawyer:

"@cubana_chiefpriest no de whine me this video too sweet almost wan sweet pass Hilda own join…… bless up senior men."

last_kings_cito:

"Disagree to Agree las las men go jam egede "

king__barbie:

"Haters oya, make una die"

properties_by_susan:

"In-laws for life No competi."

sir_ken04:

"@cubana_chiefpriest as una don settle make you still learn how to put your mouth for one place and know your limit for people matter."

Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates Davido’s Chioma on her 28th birthday

Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating Davido's wife Chioma.

The barman, who reportedly stopped being best friends with Davido, dedicated a post to celebrating Chef Chi.

Chiefpriest noted that Chioma's positivity represents their tribe well, and he will continue to celebrate her.

Source: Legit.ng