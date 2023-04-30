Dacvido's Chioma is a year older today, April 30, and netizens have celebrated her on social media

To the surprise of many, Davido's ex-bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest shared a photo with the chef and gushed over her

Chiefpriest praised Davido's wife for representing their tribe well with her positive attitude toward life

Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating Davido's wife Chioma.

The barman, who has reportedly stopped being best friends with Davido dedicated a post to celebrating Chef Chi.

Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates Davido's Chioma Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest/@davido

Chiefpriest noted that Chioma's positivity represents their tribe well, and he will continue to celebrate her.

He wrote:

"Happy Birthday Mrs. Chioma Adeleke @thechefchi Your Positivity Represents Us Imolites So Well, I Celebrate You Now & Forever Sis. Shine, Win & Live Forever 002, It’s Gonna Be An Amazing Year."

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest's post

girlie__vi:

"Better reconcile with our fav."

asiwajucouture:

"Happy Birthday Chichi, more blessings "

dorisa8525:

"The post l have been waiting for ❤️"

abiallie:

"Happy birthday, gorgeous queen chioma. Lots of love from the UK "

roseokpo:

"❤️. She is a good girl and her humility needs to be studied."

raphaelbond_:

"Be like say una dey get problem..... come unfollow each other for IG...2 best friends..u guys should work it out."

raphaelbond_:

"Wetin do you and davido?"

aje.entertainment001:

"Pascal you never return 30BG chain back as una no talk again nah "

scampa__p:

"Make u and 001 settle una friendship de genuine…and e de sweet us…make una settle abeg put the differences aside."

happyboyusal:

"❤️❤️❤️well said … matured men that’s how them roll …❤️thanks bro"

thisissuperior:

"Tag your man @davido 001 . Keep pride, ego aside and let love lead. They can’t be 002 without 001. Peace ✌️ ❤️❤️"

Davido gushes over Chioma on her 28th birthday

Davido's wife Chef Chi turned a year older today April 30, and his post about her on his Instagram page melted hearts.

The singer shared a photo taken with his woman, from what is presumably their wedding as he gushed over her.

Davido tagged Chioma his right hand and go-to person while assuring her that their love is forever.

