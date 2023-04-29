Davido and his best friend Cubana Chiefpriest are reportedly not on good terms, and it has left netizens shocked

Even though both parties have remained silent, Chiefpriest's absence at Davido's Lagos Timeless concert suggested something is indeed wrong

In a post sighted online, netizens expressed different opinions about the ex best friends

Davido and his socialite best friend Cubana Chiefpriest are reportedly no longer friends over the singer's alleged cheating scandal.

The duo reportedly also unfollowed each other on Instagram, and despite the rumours, they have both remained quiet.

Fans hope Davido and besties will go back to how they used to be Photo credit: @davido/@cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In a post sighted online, a netizen asked when the socialite would return his 30BG chain to Davido since they are no longer friends.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post

thebayoige:

"Best friends will always fight.... Give them time dem go still settle."

thick_tiantia:

"He left cubana and still answering cubana chief-priest."

biggie_poko:

"Their quarrel no go last , dem just need space."

largecoin_exch:

"Poor people with the mindset of returning things when they feud."

iamdiuton_:

"Hw una sabi say dem no be friends...juss deh cap"

1me.je:

"U know whether he pay for am...?"

bag_yoo43:

"Him and 001 na still friends make we leave this online matter "

duchessuboh:

"Davido Dey behave like my younger version every argument I don unfollow, block and delete contacts ‍♀️"

djmagicbeatz:

"You guys are bad."

babyy___xx:

"Y’all are rude asf "

da_costa_01:

"@wahalanetwork @cubana_chiefpriest Baba na Inmate. They're still best of Friends."

temmy_dee_one:

"Me self wan talk am yesterday "

wale_naira79:

"If nah you..! You go return ham "

Source: Legit.ng