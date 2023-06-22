“Better Than Chris Brown”: Boxer Israel Adesanya Jumps on Davido’s Unavailable Challenge, Shows Off Legwork
- Davido's Unavailable challenge is still trending home and abroad, and international Nigerian-born boxer Israel Adesanya jumped on it
- In a video shared on his page, the boxer and another individual did the steps for the challenge and Adesanya threw legwork into the mix
- Fans of the boxer took to his comment section to hail him and express how proud of him they are
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Nigerian-born international boxer, Israel Adesanya caught Davido's Unavailable bug and jumped on the challenge.
He shared a video of him and another individual doing the popular hand signs to the song.
Towards the end, the boxer put in a little bit of legwork and another step more suited to his style.
In the caption, Adesanya hailed Davido and declared that he is emotionally unavailable.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
He wrote:
"❤️Emotionally Unavailable.: @davido Mr OBO‼️"
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Israel Adesanya's video
The short clip got fans of the boxer hailing and gushing over him. Here are some comments gathered below:
iamnagnango:
"Better than Chris brown."
swavy_inc:
"Is there anything the style bender can't do."
deon_the_suave:
"This baddtttt style bender. Ömö Naija toh qualityyyyy."
akubueze_001:
"Ohhh give a like if you’re a African ❤️❤️proud "
igae.gibgew:
"Omg, i love African dancing. So gorgeous "
achiever9___:
"Only one person, many professions 10/10"
physicalmovementcoaching:
"The more we see Izzy dance, the happier we are!"
subbz_cuck:
"My boy channeling his inner beyonce♂️"
phoenixthe1st:
"Them: How many times did you watch this? Me: yes."
robbie_sneddon_12345:
"Ngl u smooth with that bro."
officialkinghavoc:
"Oooo yea two of my boys linking up !!! Nahhh yeaaaaa ya did that ! I like it ! @stylebender @lancesavali."
Singer Omah Lay meets boxer Israel Adesanya
Popular Nigerian singer Omah Lay could not hide his joy after meeting Israel Adesanya despite being a celebrity himself.
In a post on his Instagram story channel, the singer, who, according to his location, is in Miami, Florida, revealed that he met the Nigerian-born international boxer.
Omah Lay reiterated his love for Adesanya and revealed that for over 90 days, the boxer has been his wallpaper because he loves him that much.
Source: Legit.ng