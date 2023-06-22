Davido's Unavailable challenge is still trending home and abroad, and international Nigerian-born boxer Israel Adesanya jumped on it

In a video shared on his page, the boxer and another individual did the steps for the challenge and Adesanya threw legwork into the mix

Fans of the boxer took to his comment section to hail him and express how proud of him they are

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian-born international boxer, Israel Adesanya caught Davido's Unavailable bug and jumped on the challenge.

He shared a video of him and another individual doing the popular hand signs to the song.

Netizens gish over video of boxer Israel Adesanya Photo credit: @stylebender

Source: Instagram

Towards the end, the boxer put in a little bit of legwork and another step more suited to his style.

In the caption, Adesanya hailed Davido and declared that he is emotionally unavailable.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

"❤️‍Emotionally Unavailable.: @davido Mr OBO‼️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Israel Adesanya's video

The short clip got fans of the boxer hailing and gushing over him. Here are some comments gathered below:

iamnagnango:

"Better than Chris brown."

swavy_inc:

"Is there anything the style bender can't do."

deon_the_suave:

"This baddtttt style bender. Ömö Naija toh qualityyyyy."

akubueze_001:

"Ohhh give a like if you’re a African ❤️❤️proud "

igae.gibgew:

"Omg, i love African dancing. So gorgeous "

achiever9___:

"Only one person, many professions 10/10"

physicalmovementcoaching:

"The more we see Izzy dance, the happier we are!"

subbz_cuck:

"My boy channeling his inner beyonce‍♂️"

phoenixthe1st:

"Them: How many times did you watch this? Me: yes."

robbie_sneddon_12345:

"Ngl u smooth with that bro."

officialkinghavoc:

"Oooo yea two of my boys linking up !!! Nahhh yeaaaaa ya did that ! I like it ! @stylebender @lancesavali."

Singer Omah Lay meets boxer Israel Adesanya

Popular Nigerian singer Omah Lay could not hide his joy after meeting Israel Adesanya despite being a celebrity himself.

In a post on his Instagram story channel, the singer, who, according to his location, is in Miami, Florida, revealed that he met the Nigerian-born international boxer.

Omah Lay reiterated his love for Adesanya and revealed that for over 90 days, the boxer has been his wallpaper because he loves him that much.

Source: Legit.ng