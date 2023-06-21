Dagrin passed away tragically in 2010 and a recent video of his mum recounting how she has been struggling has emerged

In the video, the late rapper's mum disclosed that she found it difficult to go to Olamide or Davido for help because she has learned to be content

A group of Nigerians have risen to help Dagrin's mum, and they have promised to get her a house and set up a business too

Late indigenous rapper Dagrin passed away in a tragic accident in 2010, and a video of his mum has gone viral.

In the video sighted online, the old woman revealed she moves away from certain locations when trying to fend for herself because some people recognise her.

Dagrin's mum reveals her struggles Photo credit: @dagrin_official/@princesoloko39

Source: Instagram

She continued by saying people have urged her to reach out to Davido or Olamide for help, but they are children to her and she can't go to beg them.

Dagrin's mum decided to be content in the little she sees and she is no longer with his father.

The late rapper's mum revealed all that and more to a group of Nigerians on a live video call, who are determined to turn her life around.

She also asked for N3m to N4m for her to establish a business and get a new roof over her head.

Watch videos below:

Netizens react to Dagrin's mum's revelation

The old woman's explanation got many people saying her life would have been better if her son did die so young.

Read comments below:

sanyeri234:

"Chai Akogun no dey around to give them the best life they want."

djslaminjay1:

"So disheartening, may death not happen to our family helper."

doctall_kingsley:

"Ah Omo every family has a Star may we never loose othe star in our families if only Dagrin was alive "

_dan.iel10:

"And when Dagrin die money never too dey industry ohh."

tiwalade_blessing:

"If he had build house for them and invest in them this we not happen."

chym_amaka_:

"May God keep us alive to take care of our parents because there's no love on the street just cold "

ms_leemart:

"May we not d!e with our Glory if only Dagrin is still alive."

Source: Legit.ng