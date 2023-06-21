Luck ran out on a female thief as she was caught in the act after her intended victim cried out for help

Occupants of the house gathered around the thief, with one videoing her, as they tired to understand her business in their abode

Some netizens pointed out that the thief's face was still intact because she is a lady, sparking gender debate online

A Nigerian lady's attempt to steal in a compound ended on a bad note as she was caught in the act and disgraced.

The incident, which happened in Gbagada area of Lagos, was caught on camera and stirred reactions online.

Occupants surrounded the thief. Photo Credit: @MyGbagada

Source: Twitter

A lady, who recorded the video, said she was in her shop when she had cries from inside the compound from a female occupant.

On getting to where the cry was coming from, she found out that a strange lady was strangling her neighbour in her apartment and then alarm was raised.

In the clip, neighbours tried to interrogate the thief, just as the recorder warned people to desist from engaging in such acts and be contented.

Watch the video below:

People comment on the incident

@sunmibaremi said:

"See her looking innocent if she don successfully strangle the lady nko awon abani layeje Dem suppose don turn her to Chinese woman now those people are slow."

@paraboyexchange said:

"That woman won’t allow them interrogate the girl in peace. She just dey shout. Which one is quick money? How much her neighbor get for house? Mtcheew."

@lamardgoat said:

"She get luck, just one unsuccessful slap delivered. If na man we no for even know em tribe cos them for don beat am turn Chinese."

@BigT_hadassah said:

"At this age? They don't want to do anything but want to spend lavishly. She should thank God these ones are kind sha."

@coolsamdogg said:

"Made me rmbrd my bachelor moment when a lady walked into ur parlor and stole a pc I was taking for repairs... D neighbors thot it was a Gf to one of us since we were abt 5 guys."

@sheeun11 said:

"These neighbors are nice sha.. Dem never reorganize her face."

@collinzo55 said:

"Mehn it's getting scarier by the day, everyone must be security conscious at these times."

