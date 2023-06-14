It is a moment of celebration for veteran Yoruba actor Baba Lalude as he becomes a new car owner

This comes after comedian Kamo and some fans raised money to buy the veteran actor his first car

The video showing Baba Lalude and Kamo with the new car has stirred reactions from many, including celebrities

Veteran Yoruba actor Fatai Adekunle Adatayo, better known as Lalude, is the latest car owner in the Nigerian movie industry.

Lalude, known for his role as a herbalist in movies, was blessed with a new car thanks to comedian Kamo and some fans who donated.

Veteran actor Baba Lalude checks out his new car.

Source: Instagram

The happy actor, in a video shared by Kamo, appreciated his fans for their nice gestures towards him.

Comedian Kamo, who is also marking his birthday on Wednesday, June 14, wrote in his caption:

"Let us always celebrate our legends when they are alive and healthy."

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Baba Lalude

Legit.ng captured some of the messages; see them below:

thepastorpikin's profile picture

"God bless you @kamo_state thanks for supporting everybody, God is your strength too Congratulations @laludefilmproductions."

jiganbabaoja:

"God bless you real good ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Your life will not be cut short."

classy_jesters:

"This is applaudable, Bless you ❤️❤️."

ibadanboy:

"Wow God bless you AY congratulations to you baba ❤️."

larrexzy:

"God bless you and everyone that helped….I’m so happy for Baba…live long Kamo."

officialbig_ferakin_:

"Congratulations baba thanks for all you do @kamo_state more blessing boss."

pastoraji_real:

"Congratulations Baba mi Oosa. Thanks so much Kamo Egbon mi ❤️."

ayodeleemry:

"Thank u brother for doing this. What u did none of this current celebrity can do it may Almighty God continue to bless u bro."

dammex_young_:

"This baba and @odunomoadekola work gan so that egbon no see one car buy for baba smh una work no deh encouraging kankan @kamo_state we love you got Ibadan pa my bro ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Anonymous fan gifts Baba Lalude N3m

Legit.ng previously reported that Lalude was on his way to becoming a car owner.

It all started with comic actor, Kamo, who discovered that the movie veteran did not have a car after calling him to work on a skit production.

Kamo was moved by Lalude’s situation and made a video alongside the actor where he explained things and pleaded with fans to help him get a car.

Shortly after the crowdfunding video for the movie star went viral, a fan who did not want to be identified sent in N3 million naira to help buy the car.

This comes days after fans gifted Iya Gbonkan a new car.

