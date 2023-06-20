“Idan No Dey Promote Nonsense”: Tonto Dikeh Unbothered, Shares Gym Video Amid Iyanya and Yvonne Nelson Drama
- Tonto F=Duikeh has kept her cool since Yvonne Nelson revealed in her tell-all book that Iyanya cheated on her with the actress
- The Ghanaian star caused an uproar on social media and Iyanya's reactions did not make it better
- Tonto Dikeh who is in the middle of it all has refused to directly react to the drama, the actress shared a gym video on her page
Despite how controversial she is, Tonto Dikeh is yet to officially break her silence or give a statement about the recent allegations against her.
Ghanaian star Yvonne Nelson in her recently released tell-all book revealed that Tonto and Iyanya were an item while she was the singer's girlfriend.
The statement and the buzz it caused sparked reactions and Iyanya dropped a few tweets, making fun of the situation.
"Not only the females are winning": Actor Franktana Ekene shows off 2 new cars, puts them on a leash
It, however, looks like netizens will not get their desired reactions from Tonto Dikeh as the mum of one shared a gym video on her page, an indication that she is unbothered.
She wrote:
"Motivation is What Gets you Started..Habit is what keeps you GOING…MY NAME IS KING TONTO"
See the actress' post below:
Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's post
realjoechris:
"No go beat anybody ooh."
samklef:
"Discipline is what keep u going. ❤️"
oluwanifesimiolamide:
"Class capital for vawulence headquarters make me believe say every thing no be vawulence. The level of your maturity need to be study I swear, for your self discipline makes you the KING TONTO with the crown "
ltz_bibi:
"IDAN no dey promote nonsense ❤️"
hermajestytessardy:
"If focus and unperturbed is a person ❤️❤️"
callmigifted:
"And that's the way to go, King T❤️ Unbothered❤️"
cynthia_ify_:
"This woman right here is untouchable ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
tontolet_fanpagebackup:
"Louder please cause they dnt know nothing."
huyindear_jelly:
"King Tonto killing it with grace "
Old video of Tonto Dikeh denying relationship with Iyanya surfaces
Yvonne Nelson opened a can of worms, and social media exploded with mixed reactions.
The Ghanaian actress released her tell-all book, and one of its chapters touched on her relationship with Nigerian singer, Iyanya, and how she discovered that he cheated on her with actress, Tonto Dikeh.
A throwback video of Tonto denying rumours of any relationship with Iyanya and explaining how she worked with him surfaced.
Source: Legit.ng