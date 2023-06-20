Tonto F=Duikeh has kept her cool since Yvonne Nelson revealed in her tell-all book that Iyanya cheated on her with the actress

The Ghanaian star caused an uproar on social media and Iyanya's reactions did not make it better

Tonto Dikeh who is in the middle of it all has refused to directly react to the drama, the actress shared a gym video on her page

Despite how controversial she is, Tonto Dikeh is yet to officially break her silence or give a statement about the recent allegations against her.

Ghanaian star Yvonne Nelson in her recently released tell-all book revealed that Tonto and Iyanya were an item while she was the singer's girlfriend.

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's unbothered video Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh/@iyanya/@tontodikeh

The statement and the buzz it caused sparked reactions and Iyanya dropped a few tweets, making fun of the situation.

It, however, looks like netizens will not get their desired reactions from Tonto Dikeh as the mum of one shared a gym video on her page, an indication that she is unbothered.

She wrote:

"Motivation is What Gets you Started..Habit is what keeps you GOING…MY NAME IS KING TONTO"

See the actress' post below:

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's post

realjoechris:

"No go beat anybody ooh."

samklef:

"Discipline is what keep u going. ❤️"

oluwanifesimiolamide:

"Class capital for vawulence headquarters make me believe say every thing no be vawulence. The level of your maturity need to be study I swear, for your self discipline makes you the KING TONTO with the crown "

ltz_bibi:

"IDAN no dey promote nonsense ❤️"

hermajestytessardy:

"If focus and unperturbed is a person ❤️❤️"

callmigifted:

"And that's the way to go, King T❤️ Unbothered❤️"

cynthia_ify_:

"This woman right here is untouchable ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

tontolet_fanpagebackup:

"Louder please cause they dnt know nothing."

huyindear_jelly:

"King Tonto killing it with grace "

Old video of Tonto Dikeh denying relationship with Iyanya surfaces

Yvonne Nelson opened a can of worms, and social media exploded with mixed reactions.

The Ghanaian actress released her tell-all book, and one of its chapters touched on her relationship with Nigerian singer, Iyanya, and how she discovered that he cheated on her with actress, Tonto Dikeh.

A throwback video of Tonto denying rumours of any relationship with Iyanya and explaining how she worked with him surfaced.

Source: Legit.ng