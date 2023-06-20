Wizkid's talent manager, Jada Pollock, sparked reactions with her honest views on romantic love, which filled many with thoughts and questions

The mother of two was addressed by a fan who made claims about her relationship with the Ojuelegba singer

Reacting to the post, the singer's baby mama was quick to retort and give fans a tip of the iceberg on what she might be experiencing in her relationship with the star

Jada P, the manager and baby mama of Nigerian superstar Wizkid, sparked reactions online with her recent views on how love after an ardent fan made claims about her relationship with the singer.

A tweep addressed that the More Love, Less Ego crooner is helplessly in love with his Caucasian mother of two.

Pictures of Jada P and Wizkid Credit: @jadap

Source: Instagram

It said: "Baba mi @wizkidayo don use love scatter mummy's (Jada P) head."

Jada was forced to reply with a sheer clarification on what the public thinks about her relationship with the singer.

She queried the tweep, saying:

"Do you believe in love?"

See their conversation below

Jada p's response on love stirs reactions from netizens

Legit.ng captured some the reactions to Jada's response below

lightar_5pyda_:

"Very dangerous boy @wizkidayo ."

sweetboy_ifekintan:

"Baba you no Sabi women kankan, na money you get ."

jay_teeforex:

"Baba when no they fear woman."

notinyourimagination:

"Love is a beautiful thing ……. When money Dey."

aloomamakaveli77:

"This one dey call who she senior baba mi run ooo, under age relationship ."

viccy4390:

"Make Wizkid marry her first."

living_richhing:

"He like Una done knack last night , d knacking done resent factory ."

humphrey__kayc:

"Wizkid is me, me is Wizkid na just say I never popular."

boy_inc_official:

"Wizkid na head of Ashawo men normally ."

Source: Legit.ng