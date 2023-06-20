Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has caused a huge stir on social media after snippets from her tell-all book made the rounds

Yvonne Nelson revealed Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh years ago, sparking huge reactions

Netizens have dug up a throwback video of Tonto Dikeh in an interview denying any relationship with Iyanya

Yvonne Nelson has opened a can of worms and social media is about to explode with reactions.

The Ghanaian actress recently released her tell-all book, and one of its chapters touched on her relationship with Iyanya and how she discovered that he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh.

A throwback video of Tonto denying rumours of any relationship with Iyanya and explaining how she worked with him has surfaced.

The mum of one in her interview with Ebuka on Rubbin Minds said that she did not know the singer personally and only admired him as a fan of his music.

The politician also added that she met Iyanya once, and it was because she worked for him in London.

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's statement

thefoodnetworknig2:

"How you go dey lie lie with a straight face laidis! Radical for Jesus, you no show love o "

queen.veeeev:

"Nigerians are always digging like burial ground custodians."

iamballing1122:

"When Iyanya said “Yvonne Nelson roll am o, tonto dikeh roll am o” I never knew he was passing a message "

meetemmanueljacob:

"Ebuka sabi ask questions ehh! If you don’t have self control, he will extract both your past, present and future from you. "

chym_amaka_:

"This interview could be before they got acquainted though it doesn't mean she's lying here."

yapgaltheu02:

"Tonto can be alot of things but she say things as it is..she's too honest."

ladyzeewhyte:

"Tonto dey sleep , Yvonne please don’t wake her up."

chu6x:

"This movie is about to start as them don involve king TONTO….. abeg who they dey popcorn ohh I dey here carry am come front."

Yvonne Nelson reveals Sarkodie impregnated her and denied it

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, was in the news over her disclosure about her relationship with musician Sarkodie.

Nelson shared this in her tell-all memoir among other things and it has caused a huge social media buzz.

According to the film star, in 2010, she was involved in a brief relationship with Sarkodie and she later discovered that she was pregnant after missing her monthly period.

