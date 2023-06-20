Iyanya seems not to be bothered about the fact that Yvonne Nelson revealed how he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

The singer dropped a series of reactions on Twitter, making light of the situation

Part of Iyanya's reactions on Twitter warned the Ghanaian star about what is coming for her by the time Tonto Dikeh decides to react

Iyanya has warned Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson to be on the lookout for Tonto Dikeh's wrath after she revealed he cheated on her in her recently released tell-all book.

Yvonne revealed how she found out Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh years ago and the singer left a long trail of different reactions to the allegations.

Nigerians react to Iyanya'a excitement on social media Photo credit: @iyanya/@yvonnenelsongh/@tontolet

Source: Instagram

On his Twitter page, Iyanya seemed more excited than concerned about his name, and he excitedly warned his ex-girlfriend publicly.

Knowing the kind of person Tonto is, the singer warned Yvonne Nelson to be on the lookout and get ready for the mum of one.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also added that he has no hand in any drama that follows.

Iyanya wrote

"Tonto Dike is Typing, Yvone Nelson Get ready."

"Make Tonto No catch you oh, My hand no Dey "

See tweets below:

Netizens react to Iyanya's tweets

The singer's reactions got people questioning different questions, especially why he doesn't seem bothered.

@Hauwa_L:

"Why’s he so giddy? "

@Boluwatife_Fund:

"Wetin concern iyanya, my guy just release album he needs the publicity."

@the_anny__ama:

"Sense is so far from you! You are DvMB!!! You're so shameless. You think you're funny??"

@Thisistosin:

"You thrive on clout sha."

@simplydebss:

"this man is on his knees trying to stay relevant."

@Hardetoutou:

"Shey na gaslighting we go call this one bayi ? You did it or you didn’t did it ?"

@Okiesmann_:

"Tonto Dike roll waist for you abi she no roll waist for you? Eh, brother Iyanya?"

@OldsoulGalabba:

"Drop jam leave story for the ladies make them run free PR… milk it sensibly chairman."

Old video of Tonto Dikeh talking about relationship with Iyanya surfaces

Yvonne Nelson opened a can of worms and social media is about to explode with reactions.

The Ghanaian actress released her tell-all book, and one of its chapters touched on her relationship with Iyanya and how she discovered that he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh.

A throwback video of Tonto denying rumours of any relationship with Iyanya and explaining how she worked with him surfaced shortly after.

Source: Legit.ng