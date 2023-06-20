Actor Franktana Ekene has taken to social media to show off the new additions to his garage

The movie star on his Instagram page, showed off two white cars tied to a leash and driven by people to give the pulling illusion

Franktana also bragged about how he's not a poor actor and is winning just like the popular actresses

Nollywood actor Franktana Ekene is now the owner of two new white luxurious cars.

The movie star shared the good news on his Instagram page with a series of photos and videos.

Franktana held his cars on a leash on a deserted road and pulled them along, matching the white colours with his pants.

He wrote:

"New additions 2 my garage. I love white sha."

In another post, the movie star bragged about winning just like female actors and he did not have to do anything out of place for it.

He also laughed about how people think Nollywood actors are poor.

He wrote:

"Not only d female actors are winning after all. Or I be actress? I do hook up too? Dey say male actors are poor. Pls let d poor breathe bikonu. Pls don’t suffocate us Nollywood biggest force."

Netizens react to Franktana Ekene's post

paul_obi001:

"Tundeednut needs to post this. The vibe is different Congratulations sir."

amanda.williams.9843490:

"Congratulations you are doing well."

destinyetikoofficial:

"A big congratulations darl "

chioma_nwaoha:

"Tana . The blood money man ❤️"

billycruner:

"I tap in your grace sir mr white frank tana am a big fan sir. Bless your fan sir as I tap in your grace and celebration sir "

ottahbecca_7:

"What did you give in exchange for these? Your eyes will soon be opened. I pray it won’t be too late."

ruby_ojiakor:

"Biggest congratulations my person "

crowncyanyanwu:

"Badest biggest congrats bro "

mr_wheezzy:

"Dem no dey breathe again Oh ...this one off your enemies Las Las..... congratulations nwanne madu ❤️❤️"

officialsammyleennamdi:

"Congratulations bro "

billycruner:

"Odogwu frank I tap in your grace sir more blessings upon blessings sir ❤️"

freshprincefelix:

"My G! Huge Congratulations"

