A woman was invited by a man she met online to a date, but he took her to a hotel instead of a restaurant

He tried to coerce her into having a moment with him for money, but she refused and left his car

She shared her story on Twitter and received support and sympathy from many users

A Nigerian woman shared her shocking experience of a date gone wrong on Twitter.

The woman, who goes by the handle @stellachris__, said she was invited by a man she met online to go on a date with him.

He parks close to a hotel

However, she was in for a rude surprise when he took her to a hotel instead of a restaurant.

According to her tweet, she kept asking him where they were going so she could dress appropriately, but he refused to tell her.

He only said that they would know when they got there. She said they drove around Yaba, a suburb of Lagos, until he stopped in front of a hotel.

She initially thought that something was wrong with his car, but he soon revealed his true intentions.

Straight to the point

He told her that there was no need to waste their time going to a fancy restaurant or somewhere else and that they should just get straight to the point.

He implied that he wanted to have a moment with her in exchange for money.

She said she burst out laughing because she could not believe what he was saying.

She said he then tried to gaslight and manipulate her by saying that all relationships are transactional and that she should give him what he wanted and he would give her the money she wanted.

Not worth the energy

She said she did not bother to argue with him because he was not worth her energy.

She simply got out of his car and took an Uber back to her house. She also blocked him immediately because she did not want to tolerate such rubbish.

Her tweet went viral on the social media platform, with many people expressing their shock and disgust at the man’s behavior. Some also praised her for standing up for herself and not falling for his tricks.

A Nigerian man with @babsogubdinmu handle on Twitter said: "My gender is just embarrassing me today on this Elon musk's villa."

Another man said @lifeofOliver_: "I am beginning to suspect these things are made up to slander men haba now."

