Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, has disclosed his vocal-related issues

He admitted that he has received criticism for his husky voice frequently and that he has had to learn how to manage the challenge so that it does not deter his profession

In an exclusive media interview, the singer narrated how he frequently lost his voice before most of his shows

Nigerian music artist Davido happened to have lost his voice at the peak of his career, which many didn’t notice.

Since breaking into the music business with his single, Da Mi Duro, the music star has been chastised for his foggy and husky voice, but he revealed that he had to learn to deal with the issue and guarantee that it didn't hinder his vocal delivery.

Quoting him, he said:

"Because my voice is already husky, when my voice goes, it’s so annoying. I like to express myself, and I speak a lot, so when I can’t talk, it’s annoying. It’s so uncomfortable when I have a show and my voice is not back, and I’m impatient, so I’ll just be coughing."

In an exclusive interview with Native Now by The Native platform and monitored by R, Davido stated that he had gone through a lot of hard times and difficult moments in life but his new album, ‘Timeless’ was all he needed to get back on track and start making sense of his career once again.

Speaking about the Timeless concert that took place in Lagos, he said:

"You have to be really, really loved for people to come to TBS—on a rainy day again. I wasn’t worried about people coming out; I was more worried about delivering the production that we had worked so hard. We just wanted everything to go right; that’s really what I was banking on. I would say about 70 percent of what we planned went right, and that’s really good for Nigeria."

