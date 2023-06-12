A Nigerian man in Australia broke up with a woman who wanted five kids because he calculated the cost of travelling with them was too high

He shared his story on Twitter and showed a screenshot of N13 million ticket price for a family of eight on Qatar Airways from Brisbane to New York

His tweet went viral and sparked various reactions from other users who either agreed with him, joked with him or tried to persuade him otherwise

A Nigerian man based in Australia shared on Twitter how he ended his potential relationship with a woman who wanted to have five kids with him.

The man, who goes by the username @princesydney, said he did a mental calculation of the cost of travelling with a family of eight on Qatar Airways from Brisbane to New York and realized it was too expensive for him.

Source: Twitter

Five children not feasible with economy

He wrote:

"I was once at the talking stage with someone, she wanted 5 kids, my first mental calculation was family of 8 travelling on @qatarairways from Australia to the US, my maths did not add up. I thought she was joking but she was serious, I knew there was no way here.”

He also shared a screenshot of the ticket price for a family of eight for summer in today’s price, which amounted to N13 million.

He explained that he assumed two of their kids would be teenagers and would pay adult fees.

His tweet went viral and attracted many reactions from other users. Some agreed with his decision and said they also had a limit on the number of kids they wanted.

Others joked that he should have considered other airlines or destinations that were cheaper.

One user, Farida Kabir, responded jokingly that children are a blessing and asked him to reconsider. She wrote: “But children are a blessing nah lol."

However, the man replied that he did not have the capacity to handle that number of kids and that he would only change his mind if he had an oil well or owned a substantial part of Microsoft or Google.

He wrote:

"Honestly they are but I don’t have the capacity to handle that number. If I have an oil well or own a substantial part of Microsoft or Google, I may reconsider that.”

The man’s tweet has received over 400,000 views and 461 retweets as of Monday morning.

Find the tweet here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@estherolufuwa reacted:

"I used to say I wanted to be like my dad and have 4 kids. As I grew older, I reduced to 3, later on to 2. The day I mentioned to my mum that l'|| like to have just 1 or 2 kids, she screamed and said Lai lai'm like Mummy kilode?E jo o, economy o smile mo."

@savvymoneygirl said:

"I flew my younger sisters to dubai on a luxury vacation on business then hotel accommodation for 3 people is more expensive than 2 people even if it's same space. I decided there and then to have 2 children instead of the 5 I was planning to have so yea I feel you."

