Nigerian singer Portable’s latest child with actress Ashabi Simple has drawn a reaction from his wife, Omobewaji

Taking to her Instagram story, the Zazu Zeh crooner’s wife shared some of the goodwill messages she received from supporters

Not stopping there, she also sent a note of encouragement to all the ladies out there with good hearts

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, recently welcomed a child with actress Ashabi Simple and it has drawn a reaction from his wife, Omobewaji.

Recall that videos recently made the rounds online of the music star at the naming ceremony of his child with the Nollywood actress.

The Zazu Zeh crooner’s wife, Omobewaji, finally broke her silence about the development on her Instagram story.

Netizens speak on Portable's wife's reaction to his latest baby mama. Photos: @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

Bewaji, who had been sharing posts of herself being unbothered on her Instagram page, shared a bit of her feelings.

The young lady posted a video of herself appearing not to be disturbed and accompanied it with a short note where she encouraged other ladies out there.

According to Bewaji, every lady with a good heart will someday get what they deserve. Not stopping there, Portable’s wife also shared a screenshot of an encouraging message she had received from a fan.

In the DM, a fan had described her as a strong woman.

See the screenshots below:

Netizens react as Portable’s wife Bewaji breaks silence over his new child with actress

It did not take long for Omobewaji’s reaction to make the rounds on social media. Many netizens shared their thoughts on it. Read some of their comments below:

melly_beth:

“Make strong woman no kee you o,blink if you need help”

crown2la:

“Portable said “make money before you love”, baba know watin him dey talk. Money gives you the award of “strong woman”. Pele ma ba yi.”

oluwathelma:

“This lady stayed with him all through but see what he is using to pay her back.”

mztollyhoni:

“if woman dey suffer be “strong woman” abeg make anybody call me strong woman ooo i be weakling .”

tipsyadebukola:

“Strong woman= ability to adapt and cope with rubbish and nonsense radarada.”

wf_tinnah:

“Understanding wife dey see shege ”

precious_chidinma1:

“Men are very funny walai, see the first wife that is actually supposed to be enjoying him now that he has, they done turn am to "strong woman" best in seeing and tolerating shege.”

Portable's latest baby mama gushes over him

Contrary to opinions, the women who have had children for Portable, besides his wife Bewaji, are in love with him.

The singer and actress Ashabi Simple recently welcomed their son, and despite the reactions on social media, she gushed over the Zazu crooner.

The actress shared a video of Portable at her residence on a visit, and the singer made it known that he has taken her off the streets.

Source: Legit.ng