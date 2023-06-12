BBTitans winner, Khosi, has opened up on her time on the reality show and on her relationship with Nigerian co-star, Yemi

During an interview, Khosi revealed that she and Yemi were not in a romantic relationship and they are not friends

A number of netizens reacted to the viral videos from the interview as they shared their interesting thoughts

BBNaija Titans winner, Khosi, recently updated fans on her relationship with co-star, Yemi Cregx, after the reality show.

Recall that Khosi and Yemi were an item in Big Brother’s house and they got a lot of fans talking.

The BBTitans winner finally came to Nigeria months after winning the show and she spoke during an interview with Beat99.9fm on her time in the house and her entanglement with Yemi.

Fans react as BBTitans winner Khosi speaks on her relationship with Yemi outside the house. Photos: @khosi_twala, @kingcregx

Khosi admitted that she had a game plan in the house and that she always saw herself as an underdog. However, she also noted that she never expected to win. According to her, victory is sweet when people don’t see it coming.

She said:

“I had a game plan. I’ve always seen myself as an underdog. Victory is sweet when they don’t see it coming. E Choke.”

Also during the interview, Khosi spoke about her relationship with Yemi while on the show and how they are getting along now.

According to the South African star, even though everybody was on the show to play their game, she thought Yemi was a genuine person and she trusted him.

In her words:

“I thought Yemi was a genuine person. Obviously it was a game and everyone had their game plans, I’m sure he did too but I always thought he was someone I could trust. He had a headstart in those terms, I mean I really trusted him.”

Khosi however added that despite their time on the show, she and Yemi are not friends and they are also not in a romantic relationship. She also admitted reaching out to him to iron out their issues after the show.

“Yemi and I are cool but obviously we are not in a romantic relationship or any sort of friendship but we’re cool. We are not friends but we’re cool. We ironed our issues out. When I came out of the house, I reached out to him”, she said.

See the videos below:

Netizens react as Khosi reveals she and Yemi are not friends

Khosi’s interview soon trended online and it got a number of her fans sharing their hot takes. Read some of the comments below:

Okeke8891:

“My respect for her increases each time I hear her talk..”

Amakabenji:

“Safe to say the biggest game player won the game! ”

nnekaopara3:

“ haters how market she's still saying it to ur faces in ur country that victory is so sweet n they never see her comingI love her boldness she's truly a king.”

aaa_grey:

“The one who played the game well ....won”

Khosi arrives in Nigeria amid fanfare

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) latest winner, Khosi Twala, was given a royal welcome from fans as she landed in Nigeria on Friday, June 9, 2023.

A video she shared on her Instastory showed the moment she touched down at the Muritala International Airport, Lagos State, amid cheers and fanfare.

Another clip showed a police band serenading the reality star with an exciting performance.

