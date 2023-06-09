Nigerian street act Portable’s wife, Omobewaji, has remained above the controversies rocking her marriage lately

To what took Nigerians by surprise, the singer welcomed his sixth child with a Nollywood Yoruba actress

The singer’s first lady is yet to make her remarks on the situation; rather has chosen to have fun with her life

Nigerian street pop singer Portable’s wife, Bewaji, has once again shown fans and netizens that her life will continue to blossom regardless of what her husband does.

Legit.ng reported that Mama Zeh shared a video of herself having fun and vibing to the music playing in the background a few minutes after her man welcomed a new child from a Yoruba actress.

Pictures of Portable's wife Bewaji in her new hair Credit: @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

In a new update, the mother of two took to social media to upload a lovely video of her bombshell hairstyle glazed in red hair extension.

Radiating in beauty and style, the Madonna of Zeh Nation wrote:

"Wow! ‍♀️‍♀️God create me abeg am too fine abeg. Their mother."

See her video below

Internet users applaud Portable’s Bewaji for soaring above her marital controversies

lovethjoe5:

"The real wife others na side hen."

ksma.rt:

"Mother for all baby mama ❤️."

oluwakemi_awonusi:

"The way you don’t care I love it ❤️❤️❤️ you just too beautiful.I admire you each day and your strength ."

iam.sulzymilliana:

"I swear to God.. I love you die ❤️❤️ but On God."

Source: Legit.ng