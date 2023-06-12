Big Brother Naija Level Up winner Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has spoken out about her split with co-star Groovy

In a recent interview, Phyna stated that her relationship with Groovy was all business, despite the fact that she sincerely liked him

According to the star, her connection was real at first, but when she discovered that Groovy was in love with another housemate, she decided to play him

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Big Brother Naija Level Up superstar Phyna has explained why her relationship with colleague Groovy ended the way it did.

In an interview on Joy Prime TV, she stated that her feelings for him were genuine, but they dissipated when she understood he was not genuine.

Pictures of BBNaija Groovy and Phyna Credit: @groovymono, @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna stated that she discovered he was also interested in other females in the BBNaija house; therefore, she chose to play it safe rather than quit their relationship immediately.

She claimed that someone in the house let her know clearly that her feelings for Groovy were not returned.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to the Edo-born reality star, she overheard someone telling Groovy that they felt she was strong and had devoted fans who would always vote to save her.

Phyna stated that she remained with the game for the purpose of the programme, but she knew they would not be together once the show ended.

"Initially, originally getting into the relationship it was genuine for me, till I found out that it wasn’t genuine for him.

"So when I heard that he wanted some other girl, though I liked him, no cap, when I found out how it was going, I just happened to be smart. Like common, I am an Edo girl, I no fit carry last.

"I knew it was a game and I am someone that if I need something I can bend so low, so I’m continuing playing my game.

"I realized this when I found out that he had another girl he liked and I overheard someone telling him that he should stick with me since I am a top contender in the house, and when he leaves, he can pursue the girl he likes".

See the interview below

Internet users react to Phyna's disclosure

gungirl001:

"You loose them how you get them."

ms.vsa:

"Just like his name, HE JUST WANTED TO GROOVE ."

ahneeka_:

"You played the game... He played the game... Game... Game...Game."

rosyabii:

"It's her believing it was genuine from the beginning for me Next.... She should be skipping questions like this for her sake, nobody really cares especially the guy."

ifenyinwa84:

"Phyna stop capping abeg, you played Ur self, you know the guys wasn't into you but you begged him to manage you, you fought all most the ladies in the house because of the same guy, outside the house fought Ur fans, troll beauty because of the same guy, the guy decided to move on and stop managing you, because of your abrtion saga ."

Phyna heavily lampoons fans trying to force her relationship with fellow ex-housemate Groovy

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija 2022 winner Phyna seems to want to keep her relationship with Groovy on the low, but fans aren't letting her.

Legit.ng previously reported that during an Instagram live session, the reality star got angry when most of her fans started asking why she has been hanging out with Bella and not Groovy. Phyna, who urged her fans to rest, noted that unnecessary curiosity is why some people choose to go private.

One social media user who reacted to the BBNaija star’s disclaimer said

“Las las e don cast this is not the Phyna I know she always replies all shippers questions maybe breakfast don set."

Source: Legit.ng