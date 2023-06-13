Finally, good news arrives at the home of popular Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci, as her cook-a-thon finally gets verified by the Guinness World Record (GWR)

As much as the celebration about Hilda's record has rented the air, at least five other Nigerian celebrities have come out to declare their own GWR challenge

Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of 5 five celebrities who have come out to express their interest in shattering a Guinness World Record

Since Hilda Baci's famous cook-a-thon challenge grabbed the nation's attention, it has inspired several other young Nigerians to declare their interest in breaking one record or the other.

However, this new public interest has not been limited to just regular people, as even Nigerian celebrities have also shown interest in shattering one record or the other.

Amidst the recent popularity that Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon witnessed, Legit.ng has compiled a list of celebrities set to attempt new GWRs. Photo credit: @woliarole/@mrmacaroni/@jidewonbona

We've seen Woli Arole declare a prayer-a-thon that would last for 5000 hours in the last few days. While famous skit maker Mr Macaroni also announced his interest, we've decided to make an index of this supposed Guinness World Record attempts by Nigerian celebrities.

1. Woli Arole wants to create a record of the most extended prayer session (prayer-a-thon)

Famous skit maker and evangelist Woli Arole stirred the public's attention when he announced his plan to set a record for the most extended prayer session that would be entered into the Guinness Book of Records.

Though he has yet to announce the date for the prayer session to start, he has revealed that the planned target is to hold the prayer session for 5000 hours.

A prayer-a-thon of 5000 hours means he would be at it for at least 208 days.

2. Mr Macaroni wants to break the record for the most extended hour chasing freakies (freak-a-thon)

Nollywood actor and comic Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, earlier today, June 13, 2023, joined his colleague Woli Arole as he expressed his interest in breaking a Guinness record.

The skit maker announced his interest with a post on his social media page revealing that Hilda Baci's exceptional cook-a-thon feat inspired him to take on the challenge.

Mr Macaroni noted that his Freak-a-thon challenge targets to last for at least 1000 hours.

3. Jide Awobona challenges Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon record

Another Nollywood actor who has expressed his interest in breaking a Guinness World is Jide Awobona.

Jide, in a post shared on his Insta-story, declared his interest in challenging Hilda Baci's longest cooking marathon record.

The Yoruba movie star noted that his target is to hit 250 hours which would be twice that of Hilda's record.

4. Adebiyi Isreal set to break the record for the most extended hours spent watching movies

A Nigerian man by the name of Adebiyi Isreal recently announced that he is set to embark on a Guinness World Record for the longest movie-watching marathon.

Isreal revealed online that he had applied to break the record on the GWR website and has gotten the go-ahead as the rules of engagement were sent to him.

Honourable mention

5. Chef Damilola Adeparusi attempts to shatter Hilda Baci's 100 hours of cook-a-thon

Ekiti-based Nigerian chef Damilola Adeparusi has been trending online for the last few days after her GWR caught the attention of many.

Chef Dami has already matched and surpassed Hilda Baci's 100 hours. However, there are fears that her attempt did not meet all the necessary conditions.

