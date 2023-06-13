The Guinness World Records has verified Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon

In a statement published on Tuesday, June 13, the body said it has verified the 100-hour cooking evidence submitted by Hilda

Hilda, who is from Akwa-Ibom state, has effectively taken the record from Lata Tondon, who cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes

Nigeria's Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon, having cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

This much is contained in a statement released Tuesday, June 13, by the Guinness World Records.

Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon. Photo credit: Hilda Baci and Guinness World Records.

Source: TikTok

Hilda did her cooking conquest in May, and she later submitted evidence of 100 hours of cooking to the Guinness World Records.

There was a miscalculation in Hilda's resting time

However, the world records body said it cannot award Hilda 100 hours because there was a miscalculation in her resting time.

The body said the miscalculation of the five minutes resting time officially allowed reduced Hilda's submitted record of 100 hours to 93 hours and 11 minutes.

The record body wrote in its website:

"Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes."

See a video the body posted below:

Twitter users react as Hilda Baci is declared record holder for longest cooking marathon.

@FS_Yusuf_ said:

"Una nearly cause fight for our streets with the delay. Nevertheless, big congratulations to our tenacious Hilda Baci."

@Irunnia_ said:

"Congratulations to Hilda for winning. When I said she will win and not the other person doing prankathon, they came for me. They thought Guiness book of records is INEC. You turn off gas to pick beans and write your physics assignment and you want to win?"

Chef Dammy cooks for 104 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chef Dammy, who is cooking in Oye-Ekiti has so far cooked for 104 hours.

She started cooking on Friday, June 9 and has refused to leave the kitchen.

Chef Dammy is aiming to cook for 120 hours and many people have rallied support for her.

Source: Legit.ng