Despite the Guiness Books of Record recently declaring Hilda Baci the new holder of the longest cooking marathon, her competitor for the record Chef Dami in Ekiti State, has matched her feat

A clip of Chef Dami's colleagues lifting her on their shoulders and celebrating her for matching the 100 hours record set by Hilda Baci trends online

However, Chef Dami is yet to end her cook-a-thon challenge, as her set-off target was to hit 120 hours, beating Hilda's record by over 20 hours

Even though social media is currently agog with celebration as Guinness World Record has finally verified celebrity Chef Hilda Baci as the new world record holder for the longest cooking marathon, her competitor in Ekiti State, Chef Dami, has hit and passed her record time.

In an online viral clip, Chef Dami and her colleagues, who undertook the challenge together, were seen celebrating after they matched Hilda Baci's 100 hours of cooking time.

Reactions have trailed a viral clip of Ekiti State-born chef Damilola Adeparusi after she smashed Hilda Baci's 100hrs record. Photo credit: @hildabaci/@ourtalkroom

Source: Instagram

However, this celebration has been slammed by many online as an interference in her cooking hours.

Since embarking on this feat, Chef Dami has received many harsh criticisms online. However, she has been steadfast and courageous.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video of how Chef Dami and her colleagues celebrated after matching Hilda Baci's record:

See how netizens reacted after Chef Dami equalled Hilda Baci's 100 hours record

@callme__aya:

"The way you people celebrate mediocrity irks me. Pls what has this girl been cooking for the said hours? What exactly? What she’s been putting up does it depict typical Nigerian meals and how it is served? Hilda planned and executed the task excellently well and I see no reason why she should be pushed aside for this attention seeker who is not even a CHEF in the first place."

@ade.pips:

"See the other guy wey never sleep for 100 hours dey carry person."

@iam_zaiiii:

"Make E end already sef make person rest if dem born anybody papa well make she start cooking marathon again! Dem swear for Una for this country?? Las las GWR go cancel all records for Nigeria."

@dora.bear:

"Una no de cook for night congratulations o."

@marclawz_:

"So why some of Nigerians are condemning this young lady rather then support her, when Hilda was cooking all the celebrities and bloggers in Nigerian were posting her up and down so you guys can do same for this young lady. Very bad attitude."

@chukwuka.collins.92:

"U no sleep for hundred hour's even the blind will know."

@joyce_afensumen:

"Everything just tire me because I don't understand."

@_mudi_ficial:

"I hope she gets the recognition she wants. Blessings always."

@mhiz_nestiee:

"The one e off gas dey pick bean Abi na the one she off gas dey dance Abi na the time where she disappear na e be the 100hours Weldone ohhh."

@kelzzcollectibles:

"Who in his right senses will even give this Grl endorsement…with this rubbish wey she Dey cook."

Hilda Baci breaks silence reacts to Chef Dami’s attempt to break her record, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci finally breaks her silence as she reacts to Chef Dami's attempt to break her 100-hour cook-a-thon record.

In her post, Hilda Baci hailed Chef Dami's courage, boldness and passion for taking on such a daunting challenge.

The Awka-Ibom-born celebrity chef also urged Dami to embrace her journey and learn from its unique experience while she inspires others with her unwavering spirit.

Source: Legit.ng