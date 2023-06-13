Another Nigerian chef has announced his plan to start a cook-a-thon which would last for about 140 hours

The excited chef also shared the response he received from Guinness World Records after submitting his application

Social media users have reacted massively to the post, with many criticising him for trying to copy Hilda Baci

A Nigerian chef, Prince Temitope Adebayo, is getting set to break a World Record with a 140-hour cooking marathon.

Chef Temitope, popularly known as Tope Maggie from Ogbomoso, Oyo State, is gearing up to cook for 140 hours and 20 minutes. This was shared in a post by @Oyoaffairs on Twitter.

His decision to break the Guinness World Record comes after Chef Dammy of Ekiti State started her 120 hours cooking marathon in a bid to break Hilda Baci's record of cooking for over 100 hours.

Hilda Baci's record of cooking for over 100 hours has inspired chefs from different parts of Nigeria to attempt to break the record.

However, Chef Temitope's cooking marathon is different from that of other chefs who are trying to beat Baci as he has received the go-ahead from the Guinness World Record.

Chef Temitope's cooking marathon will take place in Oyo State and will feature different cuisines.

The chef has been preparing for the event for months and is confident that he will be successful in his attempt to break the record. This is also coming shortly after Hilda Baci was verified by Guinness World Records.

Netizens react to Oyo chef's 140-hour cook-a-thon

@OmolyaAladie said:

“Ogbomoso Ilu mi,., we dey for you.”

@AdedamolaJJ reacted:

“Just do it in Ibadan. Challenge or inside oluyole to be precise thank you.”

@collins_Oti reacted:

"Hilda Baci go cry o. Make una allow her shine first before all this nonsense."

@ogunsun1 said:

“And another 150hrs target is on at Kaduna.”

@loyeleke reacted:

“I will start mine very soon. I'll be cooking for 20 days, non-stop! Catch me if you can!”

KINGBAYO 'GOD IS THE GREAT commented:

“Una no fit think for una self!”

@Mr_Dawn01 reacted:

“Ah Gal G ..let me prepare myself for 30 days straight...let's all mad together since all of owner don Dey on expired colos.”

Man applies to watch film for over 120 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man from Ekiti state is set to attempt to break the world record for the longest hours spent watching films. The aspiring record breaker, Adebiyi Isreal indicates that he has applied to the Guinness World Records, notifying the body of his plan.

Adebiyi posted a screenshot of an email he said he got from the Guinness World Records, notifying him of the approval of his application. An excited Adebiyit took to Twitter to share the news with Nigerians. He wrote: "Special Thanks to Guinness World Records for granting us this application. Ekiti, Nigeria! Kindly anticipate!!!"

According to the Guinness World Records website, the record for the longest hours spent watching films is currently held by Sri Lankan man Suresh Joachim.

